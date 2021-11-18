JUST SAYIN': What a kerfuffle!

The best thing about teaching is the kids. A former student who is now grown has allowed me to use his name, Andrew Hill….if that IS his real name. Regardless, Andrew introduced me to a word I use on the regular now: kerfuffle. Kerfuffle means a commotion or fuss. Amid some logistical chaos one summer at STEM camp, Andrew exclaimed, “What a kerfuffle!” I loved it immediately.
I’ve been party to some kerfuffles lately. To me, a kerfuffle means everything might be going sideways but we are going to choose to laugh about it. Kerfuffle is such a fun word, right? Fun amidst the craziness. We will just call them “projects,” and not yet own, perhaps, the level of kerfuffleness that is.
I give you Exhibit A, my son’s car. In seeking greater fuel economy, he sold his honking, huge Gen-whatever Dodge truck. He wouldn’t even go anywhere; he was too cheap to pay for the gas. He bought a used Subaru Outback. What cool 18-year-old boy doesn’t want a pre-owned station wagon? Exactly! Sadly, though, he had not had the family truckster a mere few months before it met with a sad end. Fortunately, a friend whom we will call Willy (is that HIS real name?) happened to come along the road and towed them home with a chain. Since, the carcass of the automobile formerly known as his Black Beauty has darkened my driveway, immobile, with a shadow of death and gloom known only to spirits of cryptic Halloween lore or John Cusack’s ’67 Camaro. In the car’s seemingly infinite kerfuffleness, it’s become the center of teenage community activity. I’ve awakened several nights to see as many as five teenagers gathered round the ole wagon in the dark, chilled, frosty driveway, jovially working by flashlight or headlight, depending, and having a grand ole time, the night air punctuated by bursts of raucous laughter in the stillness. Every night of car repair is broken up by runs to Bluefield or Princeton for parts… or pizza. His car explosion has become the social event of the season. What a kerfuffle! If they ever get it running, that might be another column entirely.
My brother Hash is the MacGuyver of Nobusiness. I’ve written before of his handiness. Plumbing was added to my house years after it was built, jerry rigged on top of the old back porch. Johnny Bob Whoever down the road did the work and it was all good enough for the time. Since, in what was the oldest bathroom in the house, rust and leaks and mold and pestilence and the like of Egyptian plagues have cursed the bathroom until it was practically unusable. Enter brother! He’s generous enough to give of his time and talent to help me. His kerfuffles are few, but there are of course the inevitable emergency Lowe’s runs to get a valve to repair a broken pipe. What I love is the lack of animation or excitement in his voice when something does go wrong. Maybe it’s the same dry reaction as Steve Martin in “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” when the car finally catches on fire and he just stares at it, almost unconcerned, because at that point, why not? When you work your whole life on a farm, you’re pretty used to things breaking down or going wrong. From the other room, I’ve heard a deadpan, “You might wanna shut the water off,” as it sprayed all over the floor. After wheel-barrowing Quik-rete into the bathroom, said lowly and quietly to my son, “You better get that mortar off the carpet ‘fore your mommy sees it.” There’s never a full blown kerfuffle with him. He just moves on. Next!
Mama said there’d be days like this, Mama said. I awoke from a dream last week that I was late for school. Panting from stress, I awoke with a start, relieved it was just a dream…until I looked at the clock. I had forgotten to set my alarm. I never do that! I went to the kitchen to get my coffee….I had fixed the coffee, but not programmed it to come on. I drove away from the gas pump with the gas cap dangling. Couldn’t figure out why the vaporizer wasn’t working until I realized it wasn’t plugged up. But we can still laugh about it. That’s what makes it a kerfuffle!
So picture it. The July sun beating down, stress run amuck, and in the midst of the melee, there comes the word kerfuffle. What a welcome moment of levity. Thanks, Andrew, very cool. Here’s to the kerfuffles of the future. May they be few but funny.
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.