JUST SAYIN': What a kerfuffle!

My brother Hash is the MacGuyver of Nobusiness. I’ve written before of his handiness. Plumbing was added to my house years after it was built, jerry rigged on top of the old back porch. Johnny Bob Whoever down the road did the work and it was all good enough for the time. Since, in what was the oldest bathroom in the house, rust and leaks and mold and pestilence and the like of Egyptian plagues have cursed the bathroom until it was practically unusable. Enter brother! He’s generous enough to give of his time and talent to help me. His kerfuffles are few, but there are of course the inevitable emergency Lowe’s runs to get a valve to repair a broken pipe. What I love is the lack of animation or excitement in his voice when something does go wrong. Maybe it’s the same dry reaction as Steve Martin in “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” when the car finally catches on fire and he just stares at it, almost unconcerned, because at that point, why not? When you work your whole life on a farm, you’re pretty used to things breaking down or going wrong. From the other room, I’ve heard a deadpan, “You might wanna shut the water off,” as it sprayed all over the floor. After wheel-barrowing Quik-rete into the bathroom, said lowly and quietly to my son, “You better get that mortar off the carpet ‘fore your mommy sees it.” There’s never a full blown kerfuffle with him. He just moves on. Next!