OPINION: The most consequential vote on the ballot

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The most consequential vote that Virginians cast this November may not be for president.

Whoever we elect as president will see his term expire Jan. 20, 2025.

However, the results of the constitutional amendment on whether to set up a bipartisan commission to draw district lines will govern the state for the whole decade — and beyond.

It also will be a fascinating test of just how blue Virginia has become, and whether even Democratic voters want to give carte blanche to the Democratic majority that now controls the General Assembly.

Let’s explain what’s at stake: We could go way back to 1812, when the Democratic-Republican governor of Massachusetts — Eldridge Gerry— earned his place in our political lexicon by signing a restricting bill that carved out a misshapen state Senate district that the opposition Federalists said looked like a salamander. Hence, the gerrymander, a favorite practice of partisans through the ages to limit the number of legislators from whichever side wound up on the losing end of the last election. Or, as some like to put it, legislators picking their voters rather than the other way around.