JUST SAYIN': Can't abide a room

What can you not abide? What really gets your goat? How about water in the bathroom floor? The rug by the tub is to keep you from slipping, not to soak up all the water from your recently showered body. That’s what a towel is for. There’s nothing like walking into the bathroom, full throttle, and nearly meeting your maker when your feet slip right out from under you on the wet tile because someone thinks it's fun to streak and drip.

Not many people can abide a shoe that eats socks. I think the only thing worse is a shoe that rubs your heel or pinches your toes. Trying to go about your day while constantly distracted by such things is the worst kind of inefficient torture.

Who can abide those stinking awful self-checkout things? Am I the only one who keeps getting the “place item in bagging area” notifications? And it won’t let you go on scanning your stuff. GRRR!

Have you ever grabbed a doorknob and it's wet? This is much worse than the bathroom floor because it's your hand. It's automatically more intimate. Closer to your heart, ya see. It's 10 times worse if the doorknob is not in your own home. If you’re at home, at least maybe it’s your own family’s funk. Stranger funk is much, much worse.