JUST SAYIN': Can't abide a room

There is a line in a book by Denise Giardina that really stood out to me: Of a man, it read he “can’t abide a room too long.” I had never heard that exact turn of phrase, and I really like it. I had to think a minute to really reason out what that meant.
I have heard the expression that someone can’t abide by something, meaning they won’t tolerate it. That’s what she meant. He won’t stay in a room too long. He wants to be on the go or he wants to be outside. But what a cool way to put it!
Where you abide is your abode and certainly where you spend a lot of time. Whatever you have going on at home must certainly be something you will put up with or something you can live with. It got me thinking about what we abide with.
I abide with a lot of dust and clutter. Doesn’t bother me much at all. I do enjoy when things are sparkling clean, but these times, like Christmas, are all the more special because they are rare. I can abide a neglected room just fine.
I abide a hairy dog. Balls big enough to sew together and make a new dog can be found around the periphery of the room at all times, moving as if they’re alive when any motion stirs their spot, like tumbleweed hitchhiking on the breeze. It’s occurred to me to be bothered by it, but it goes with the territory. Like bad breath on someone you love, you just turn your head.
What can you not abide? What really gets your goat? How about water in the bathroom floor? The rug by the tub is to keep you from slipping, not to soak up all the water from your recently showered body. That’s what a towel is for. There’s nothing like walking into the bathroom, full throttle, and nearly meeting your maker when your feet slip right out from under you on the wet tile because someone thinks it's fun to streak and drip.
Not many people can abide a shoe that eats socks. I think the only thing worse is a shoe that rubs your heel or pinches your toes. Trying to go about your day while constantly distracted by such things is the worst kind of inefficient torture.
Who can abide those stinking awful self-checkout things? Am I the only one who keeps getting the “place item in bagging area” notifications? And it won’t let you go on scanning your stuff. GRRR!
Have you ever grabbed a doorknob and it's wet? This is much worse than the bathroom floor because it's your hand. It's automatically more intimate. Closer to your heart, ya see. It's 10 times worse if the doorknob is not in your own home. If you’re at home, at least maybe it’s your own family’s funk. Stranger funk is much, much worse.
I will never abide by someone putting empty containers back into the fridge or cabinet. I just don’t get it. It’s not that having to remove them later is such a big deal. It takes about 2 seconds to toss an empty box wherever it goes. It's the fact that as the primary grocery-getter in the house, it is my job to keep up with what we have and don’t have, and what we need and don’t need. If I keep seeing that Ritz box sitting conspicuously in the cabinet, I will assume we have plenty of nice buttery, salty crackers and do not need to purchase any. Then when I reach for some to go in my broccoli casserole (thanks for the recipe, Mawmaw), and we don’t have any Ritz, I just might lose it. Please remove the empty boxes!
No one should ever have to abide by sitting down on a wet toilet seat. Male or female, no one needs this in their life. Like the doorknob, 10 times the nasty points if you’re out in public, but plenty gross enough at home. Fellas, this is an age-old problem. Let’s do better.
Who can abide by someone interrupting them? Some people seem not to mind so much, but I think this is the height of rudeness. You might not be listening, but at least pretend. At least have enough respect to wait to speak. When you interrupt someone, you might as well just tell them that you weren’t listening to a word they said anyway. You don’t want to hear them and have no respect for them, because that’s what interrupting says.
Maybe you cannot abide by long columns. So I’ll close. Just sayin’.
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.