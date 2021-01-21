JUST SAYIN': A few of our favorite things

My friend Missy’s recent post got me thinking. She posted a beautiful picture of a sunset. While that alone is worth sharing, it was her comment that really struck me. She pointed out the photo had captured the crescent moon and that was her favorite moon in a clear sky. I had to then wonder what is my favorite moon? And do you have a different one if the sky is not clear? I had never considered such a thing, but I was excited about it at once. What else am I missing out on? I think this needs to be decided!
How does one come to a conclusion about a favorite moon? We all have a favorite color or a favorite food or song, but a favorite moon? This sort of bold inference must’ve required some deep thought. I want to have a favorite moon, and a favorite everything I haven’t considered before. This is living deliberately and paying attention!
So inspired was I by my friend’s comment, I sat about looking for favorites everywhere, and the more I did, the more happy it made me feel. Self-aware and thankful, as well, I started my new chore in the room I was in. A couch and two recliners and a hospital bed still gracing the floor there. What’s my favorite furniture? I enjoy sitting in the recliner best, the one nearest the door, because it lines up better with the TV. However, I do enjoy the hospital bed because looking at it reminds me of how far I have come. This one is a tough call.
If I’m looking to the heavens like my friend, maybe I need a favorite cloud. Let’s see…the puffy cumulus are fun for shapes, it’s true. I don’t mind the stratus clouds that cover the whole sky in a layer. Dark days are good, too. They’re conducive to relaxation and naps, which are also favorites. But I have to choose the cirrus clouds, with their thin, high wispiness. Their very nature adds to the whimsy they evoke. These are the clouds of sweat and hay making. These are the clouds of fishing by the creek and looking for shade. These are the clouds of squinted eyes and red cheeks. These are the clouds of good days.
Do I have a favorite wildflower? That would be a favorite weed. How about the ones in the garden? Let’s look for the good even amongst the bad. Perhaps a favorite weed would be one that is easy to pull. There is something satiating about that. Sometimes you pull and the earth is dry and hard and the weed just breaks off at the root and you know it’ll be back in a day or two. But sometimes, the earth is a little more moist or soft and forgiving and everything is just easier. The dirt parts around the weed roots as you pull, and the whole thing comes up, roots and all, and you can throw the offensive thing out of the garden. The broken soil has such a happy smell, its goodness and potential wedged under your fingernails. I am fairly content to let it stay and carry it with me, evidence of the work and satisfaction of the chore just accomplished, but like teetering onto your next step in a happy dance, it is just as wonderful to watch it swirl down the sink as you wash it from your skin. A brown sink is my favorite.
Do you have a favorite stove eye? Apparently that’s a thing. I saw it in a meme. But do you have a favorite refrigerator shelf? Mine is the one that is tall enough that I can fit a bottle of pop without laying it down. That’s important. That’s easy, too, though. You know what’s not easy? Choosing a favorite pickle. Dill or bread and butter? They’re equally fantastic, and both just darn perfect in their own ways.
I’m currently wearing my favorite sweatshirt. It’s the perfect sweatshirt. It’s cozy without being stifling. I have cut the neck out it as I’m prone to do and it hangs just right. It’s gray and plain and goes with everything without trying, just like pickles.
Confession: I wear it days on end without washing it because I treat it more like a jacket. I change my shirt and everything else, but I put this sweatshirt back on over top of it. While I have felt a very small amount of shame over this in the past, I shall no longer, because I have declared it my favorite sweatshirt. It’s a thing. That makes it OK.
I asked my oldest son what was something random that was his favorite. He brilliantly replied that his favorite disgusting smell was manure. My boy! We used to say, that’s the smell of money. It is still the smell of home. What’s something we aren’t supposed to like that we do? My favorite is gray, rainy days. I can’t explain it really. Too much mud is not a good thing, but here we are.
The more I think about it, I think deciding on a favorite everything makes us see the good in things. I don’t reckon there can be anything wrong with that. Think of that song, the one you can’t remember the name of right now. You wake up easy on a Monday morning; that never happens, right? And you feel rested, more than you have in such a long time. The coffee is just right today. You go to the car and start to go to work and the radio is playing that song. You haven’t heard it in so long but there it is! And you remember every word. The road is open and free and easy, and that’s just how you feel. In control and confident and ready. At peace. And you realize you’re all alone but you’re smiling. That’s my favorite. So better to look for these things…
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.