JUST SAYIN': A few of our favorite things

Do I have a favorite wildflower? That would be a favorite weed. How about the ones in the garden? Let’s look for the good even amongst the bad. Perhaps a favorite weed would be one that is easy to pull. There is something satiating about that. Sometimes you pull and the earth is dry and hard and the weed just breaks off at the root and you know it’ll be back in a day or two. But sometimes, the earth is a little more moist or soft and forgiving and everything is just easier. The dirt parts around the weed roots as you pull, and the whole thing comes up, roots and all, and you can throw the offensive thing out of the garden. The broken soil has such a happy smell, its goodness and potential wedged under your fingernails. I am fairly content to let it stay and carry it with me, evidence of the work and satisfaction of the chore just accomplished, but like teetering onto your next step in a happy dance, it is just as wonderful to watch it swirl down the sink as you wash it from your skin. A brown sink is my favorite.