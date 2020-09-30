LETTER: Vote 'yes' on amendment for electoral district maps

Virginia voters have an historic opportunity to ensure that politicians no longer have sole power to draw electoral district lines. Too often that power has enabled politicians to choose their voters, protect their seats and effectively disenfranchise many voters. But with Constitutional Amendment No. 1 on our ballot, we can put a bipartisan, citizen-involved, fairer, more open process in place by voting “Yes.”

The timing for passing this amendment is critical. States are constitutionally mandated to redraw electoral district maps in 2021 based on the 2020 census population data. Unless this amendment passes now, electoral maps will be drawn by the party in power and will be in place for another 10 years. We have a pretty good idea how that will play out for voters.

Throughout our history, the majority party could draw electoral district maps behind closed doors pretty much as they pleased. In recent years, sophisticated computer software let them carve districts with surgical precision.