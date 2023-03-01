For the first time since closing its doors in 2004, I was back in the historic movie theater that was such a large part of my childhood. Executive Director Jeff Potts gave my wife and me a private tour of the exquisitely-renovated Millwald Theater, which officially opened its doors back in November. Originally opened in 1928 as both a vaudeville stage and movie house, the Millwald will be officially restored to its intended purpose as both a place for live events and special movie screenings. Country legend Pam Tillis has already graced its stage and Potts tells me he is hopeful to get Marty Stuart on board later in the year.

The Wisconsin native possessed an infectiously bubbly personality with a ripe sense of humor and an undying passion for the arts.

“There were literally two theaters in the country that were being renovated and needed an executive director,” he told me. “This one sold me because of all the community involvement its programs proposed.”

In addition to the 500 plus seats in the theater auditorium, rooms within the Millwald Theater property included two classrooms, specifically set aside for arts education. Space for local artisan displays such as gallery showcases, book signings for authors, art classes, theater workshops, board meetings, symposiums and countless other events can be held within these spaces.

There is also a patrons’ lounge where VIP guests can enjoy full food services and pre-show parties for an added fee. A full ADA accessible restroom is included within this space. For visiting artists, four full-sized dressing rooms as well as a laundry linen service is also available. A private hallway, from which artists can enter and exit the building beyond access of the general public, is also available. In addition to the administrative offices, I was particularly intrigued by a small room that housed the theater’s original orchestra pit, which hasn’t been opened in probably more than 90 years.

“I think that once the stock market crashed and vaudeville died,” Potts explained. “They decided they weren’t going to use the space and it was closed off probably around 1930.”

Perhaps one of the most amazing aspects of the theater tour was the amount of space within the property that was never used. The actual size of the Millwald is an impressive 15,000 square feet. I don’t know how much of it was used when the theater operated during my childhood, but suffice it to say it was only a fraction of the space available. I am delighted that the Millwald is finally being given an opportunity to be used to its full potential. I pray that the community will get behind this project and the many fundraisers that will ensue and help this majestic treasure deservedly become the crown jewel of Wytheville.

The main vestibule from which I entered contain the lobby and small concession area I recall as a child. An entire room off to the left of that space now houses a full-fledged lounge complete with café and huge concession area.

“On a rocking concert night,” Potts pointed out as he showed me the large open space. “We hope to sell a lot of beer and this will give us the space to do that.”

The area will also accommodate the 500 audience members waiting to be seated in the auditorium as well as have room for artist merchandise booths and more.

Another very impressive display was the framed Millwald Theatre programs from the late 1920s and 1930s, which featured titles like Baby, Take a Bow starring Shirley Temple from 1934 and the 1933 musical, Too Much Harmony, starring Bing Crosby. As I have said publicly many times, it has always been a dream of mine for the Millwald to be renovated like a period movie house and be a place where classic movie lovers could gather to watch their favorite films on the big screen. Hopefully later in the spring, my dream will be realized as Millwald’s new licensing deal will permit full access to the Warner Brothers catalogue, which includes a personal favorite, Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest. It will be such a thrill to see it and other classics on the big screen of the theater that has meant so much to my life.

I was especially glad to see the handicapped-accessible modifications including an elevator, full-sized restrooms and a lift to get me on stage. As I sat on the stage, looking out over the originally restored balcony and 1928 ceiling tile made to fully replicate the theater’s majestic look as it was on opening day, I thought about the endless possibilities for this jewel of a venue. It was a truly surreal feeling knowing that the full-sized stage, which was almost never used, can now be utilized to maximum potential.

Because the aisle slope was too steep, not a lot could be done to improve the auditorium seating for wheelchair-bound patrons, though Potts assured me I could be properly accommodated whenever necessary in front of the sound booth in the rear orchestra of the theater. Perhaps I might get lucky and sneak down front for a general admission movie night. I remember in the old days that the upstairs theater, made with the balcony space, was completely off-limits. If I failed to get that tiny slot in the back row of the downstairs theater, I was out of luck then, too. Now, I have access to almost every part of the theater, including the stage.

When I think of the Millwald, I think of my mom. She is a lifelong movie buff and I have many fond memories of just the two of us seeing movies together such as Mrs. Doubtfire, Hook, The Muppet Christmas Carol and the great Disney re-releases like The Jungle Book. I look forward to hopefully treating her to a Millwald event when she comes to visit from Myrtle Beach as well as making Millwald memories with my daughter, just as my mom did for me.