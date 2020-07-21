I heard on the evening local news a few days ago that we have had so much rain to this point, we were good on rain until the early fall. While the amount of rain we have gotten is good, rain needs to happen “just in time” as well. When it’s 90 degrees outside and a strong breeze is blowing, even a heavy rain won’t last too long.
To some extent, the past few months’ rains may hurt us if hot, dry weather sets in. We have several crops that require moderate July and August rains to develop fully, corn being one of the most significant. Because our first cuttings of hay were late this year, a dry spell can and will damage our second cuttings of hay crops. Even while alfalfa does not particularly care for “wet feet,” it is also a cool weather grower, so the heat is a limiting factor in it as well.
Part of my job is to judge how crops are doing in general around Smyth County and report those finding to the USDA. Every Thursday morning during the growing season, I will get an email with a link to a survey asking for feedback on everything from how many days could field work be done this week to how our cotton crop is looking. (It is a generic survey for the state.)
Along the way, we also will be asked to access the losses or damage done to our farms and livestock due to adverse conditions. If a critical level is reached, information shared can help shape any relief money that might be available. The trouble is with the early rains we have experienced, it would be well into the fall before an official drought might be declared.
So, the dilemma is how do we frame the damage caused by a lack of rain within the annual data showing that we have had above normal rainfall? Luckily, we have colleagues at the USDA that understand the challenges of farming and account for the fact that just because you got 5 inches of rain last month, it needed to be spread out to truly benefit thirsty crops.
Several fruit crops like apples and grapes need the water to drop off so they will “sugar up.” This is another layer when thinking about when and where to declare agricultural disasters. One crop may have benefitted while another was destroyed. It comes down to a judgment of the greater good. It helps that over 95% of Smyth County’s agricultural sales is beef cattle and livestock, but, even then, one end of the county may have drought conditions while the other end is cleaning flood debris from their roads. In the end, we are all in this together. If you have experienced extraordinary circumstances due to the weather, let us know. Hearing the story more than once is better than not hearing at all.
Upcoming Events
July 20--VQA Steer Take-Up, Tri State Livestock Market, 6:30 a.m. to noon.
July 22--VQA Heifer Take Up, Tri State Livestock Market, 6:30 a.m. to noon.
July 25-Aug. 1--Rich Valley Fair.
*4-H Camp has been cancelled for 2020.
Sept. 28 – Oct. 3--State Fair of Virginia.
Oct. 14--Smyth County 4th Grade Ag Field Day.
Oct. 16--Deadline to Consign Calves to the Nov. 11 VQA Sale.
Oct. 20-22--Sunbelt Ag Expo.
Oct. 30--Deadline to Consign Calves to the Dec. 2 VQA Sale.
Nov. 11--VQA Calf Sale, Tri State Livestock Market, 7 p.m.
Nov. 16--VQA Steer Take Up.
Nov. 16--Private Pesticide Recertification Course, 6 p.m.
Nov. 18--VQA Heifer Take Up.
Nov. 19--Private Pesticide Recertification Course, 8:30 a.m.
If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.
