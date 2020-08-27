SHOTS FROM SHALLOTTE: These boys

Time. We say we never have enough of it, but the reality is that it is the only truly fair thing on earth. No matter if you are fabulously wealthy or live in poverty, no matter what country you live in or what you do for a living, we all have the blessing and burden of 24 hours in a day and seven days in a week. While time is the one thing we all have equal measures of, we also recognize the truth of the phrase “time is money.”