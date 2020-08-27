SHOTS FROM SHALLOTTE: These boys

Editor’s note: After finding some old black and white photos in a Shallotte, North Carolina, antiques store, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw, thought the subject matter was worthy of remembering. Here’s a fictionalized account of the story behind the snapshots.
By the time we all got grown, we realized probably how special each other was, but I don’t reckon we had any notion of it at the time. Back then each other was all we knew and we didn’t have any idea that anybody else didn’t have the same. How we were was just how things was. Them boys was always around.
It was Bobby and Henry and Bud that all lived up the holler with me. We all felt like brothers. We all got hidings from the other’s daddys same as we did our own, if we needed it. George, Bill, Jimmy, and Dickie lived closer to town, but town wutn’t much in them days anyway. Seems like now kids want to go to town, but back then, they just came further up the holler to get into things.
Now Jimmy was a Bridger and they’re all wild as bucks. They can’t even help it. Much as his momma tried to beat it out of him, he would get into meanness like a fly into honey. He was just drawn to it. He seemed to like trouble, the way the rest of us liked fishing. And big. He was a big, big ole boy, built just like his daddy. They was a stout people. Maybe that helped ‘em not have any fear, because they never seemed to.
It was the summer we was twelve. It was dog days and the kind of hot I can’t tolerate now, but when you’re a kid you don’t feel them things. The hot nor the cold seems to bother you. You just keep going. We had decided to take us a swim in the creek to cool off. Usually we just went to the same couple swimming holes. THere was one near Momma and Daddy’s place and there was another one near the church where they did the baptizing. We all knew one deep hole they called the Dead Hole. I never was clear on why it was called that but it was enough to make me not want to go there. Of course Jimmy was the one who led the way.
We rode our bikes down to the place where we kindly knew where the Dead Hole was, even though none of us had actually been down to it before. We knew about it like you know legends. I don’t know who had ever told any one of us about it to begin with. If you lived around there, you just knew: Down there’s where the Dead Hole is and you better not go.
It was way out in the old Phillips place at the end of a growed up pasture. He hadn’t kept any cattle since he’d got on in years and the thistles was about to take the place. It made it hard going to get through the field to the creek. After a lot of prickers and a lot of talk to each other along the way, we surmised we were at the Dead Hole.
Above the creek and before us was a large cliff and to our right was where the water was flowing from. It came off the wet side of the cliff and made a kind of waterfall you don’t see much. I wondered why nobody ever came here. This was something to see! But being so far off the road and on private property was, I reckon, the answer to that. It occurred to me then that no one else knew where we were.
It also became clear at that point that big Jimmy had planned the whole thing. He had been there before. I couldn’t believe he had ventured that far by himself, but maybe one of his older brothers had took him. They was always into meanness, too. Regardless, he walked over to a place in the brush and moved some stuff and revealed an old row boat there. It might not have been too bad on its first day, but it was clear that this boat was older than the Phillips feller who owned the place. I wasn’t even sure if it was safe, but just being there probably wasn’t either, and there was no way I was going to be the chicken to say it.
Jimmy started pulling the boat up toward the falls and I realized what that crazy thing was gonna do. He meant to ride that boat down the falls into the Dead Hole below. Surely he would be killed. I didn’t have time to think about that because the next thing I knew, he was telling me to go with him. “Help me get this thing up there,” he said. No one of us was used to telling Jimmy no, so I ran up to help him.
We got to the top of the cliff, pulling and dragging that ole boat behind us, scraping and crawling all the way. Jimmy didn’t even have an oar, but he found an old branch thick enough he could use as a pole to push out with. I thought to leave him to it, but then he told me to get in the boat.
I have since wondered at my decision. Jimmy never threatened me. He just told me to do it. I could’ve said no. At the time, though, my fear of being branded a sissy was greater than my fear of those falls. I got in the boat.
We was far up the creek enough that we had a minute to push out to the middle of the creek with the pole. I let Jimmy do the work and held on to both sides of the boat, thinking all the time what my Momma was gonna say. If I died, she would be heart broken, and if I didn’t die, she might kill me.
It is best, in looking back, that there was no time to think. If I had had time to think, I wouldn’ve never done it. Before I knew what was happening, the boat was going down the falls. I will never forget the feeling of the boat leaving my body underneath me as our momentum threw me a bit forward into the air before I, too, went down into the Dead Hole beneath.
I was a decent swimmer, but when I hit the bottom, my shoe got caught in a branch and I was hung. I was flailing and fighting and swarping and I knew I was going to die. I thought again of my Momma, and I was so sorry for doing this. Why didn’t I just tell Jimmy no? He wouldn’t have done nothing but run his mouth and here I was going to die over a stupid kids’ joke.
I was not awake when Jimmy pulled me up on the bank. Them other boys thought I was dead, too. After a few seconds though, I reckon i started coughing and retching and finally came around.
They told me about it a dozen times later. Over and over the story was retold. Jimmy had rode the front of the boat straight over them falls and came out of the water like a fish born there, grinning like the hero he believed he was. After about half a minute though, when it became clear that I was not coming up, he was the one who went after me. Jimmy swam down to the bottom of that hole and pulled my shoe loose and got me out of the water before I died.
I reckon only the Lord knows how long I had. And what really happened that day? Not much, but it almost did. You never saw such happy faces as when I started breathing again. Them boys thought they was cooked for sure.
Jimmy still brings it up when I see him, and we laugh. I think somehow I’m glad it happened. It made me feel a bit more like Jimmy to get that close to something awful and come on back. I walked taller that day and ever after. Them Bridgers ain’t all bad.
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.S
