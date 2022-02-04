JUST SAYIN': Dirty jobs

We all probably were asked when growing up, what do you want to be? The answer to that question is so open-ended. When folks ask this, they’re referencing a potential career, but “A nice guy,” would also suffice as a pretty good answer.

The thought crossed my mind while watching TV the other night. Are you ever overwhelmed by all the commercials for prescription medicine? Lipitor, Prilosec, Zoloft, Prozac, Lexapro, Lortab, Losartan, Plavix, Zithromax, you get the idea. These are words that just a few years ago didn’t exist, so where did they come from?

Somewhere there is someone whose job it is to name new medicine, and I’m struck by the idea of it. How do they do it? What would you name a medicine if given the chance? Tom? Larry? Felicia? I think I would be hard pressed to come up with the interesting names they have…like Humira. Or Eliquis. And while I don’t know what either of them is for, I’ve evidently be exposed to their adverts enough that I know how to pronounce them. Subconsciously these words have slipped into my vernacular. Garbage in, garbage out. But that’s a topic for another day. Did you know that the United States and New Zealand are the only two countries in the world that allow drug companies to advertise directly to consumers? Apparently the rest of the world thinks this is really strange that we do this, while we’re so used it, we don’t question it. Everyone else on the planet kinda wants to know why we have pharma commercials. The reason is so you can go to your doctor and ask for these medicines….which they find really strange because isn’t that supposed to be up to the doctor what to prescribe? Just sayin’…

But yeah, somewhere, there’s someone who names medicine. Maybe he’s got a little plaque in his living room with the appellation Singulair or Claritin engraved into the medal. Maybe he (or she of course) points to the plaque when friends come over and smugly pulls his sleeve down over his wrist as he polishes it with pride. “I don’t like to brag,” he says with a Barney Fife sniff, “But I was the one who put the air in Singulair. If it weren’t for me….”

Somewhere there is, likewise, someone who names cars. Have you heard of the new Chevy….what? Claritin? Would we know the difference if it were named that way to start with?

Speaking of jobs, besides naming weird stuff, did you know there is a job where people sniff armpits? The folks who make deodorant want to know if it’s working, I guess. Sounds like an easy job but maybe a not so pleasant one. Can you imagine working up the ladder in a career like that? Maybe they put the new kids out there smelling the big, hairy athletes. As you work your way up, they let you sniff prettier and prettier people. I can see it now. I got promoted! I’m sniffing George Strait!

Inventing anything new is a job of sorts. How many things do you have to invent before you can call yourself an inventor? One? If I can play one song on the fiddle, then can I say I play the fiddle? If I can speak five words in another language, do I say I can speak that language? I have a lot of questions.

I’ve heard the invention of barbed wire is kind of a big deal; like it changed our world or something. It’s hard to imagine a type of fencing being more important than the telegram or trains but slightly less important than the aroma of an armpit. And do most of y’all pronounce it “bob war?” To actually pronounce “Barbed wire,” sounds so awkward.

If we surveyed 1,000 kindergarteners, I wonder how many would say they want to design fencing when they grow up? Somewhere, there is someone who did exactly that….wonder if there’s anyone signed up to sniff the pits. Just sayin’….

A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.