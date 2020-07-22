Driving the rural routes of upper Washington and lower Smyth counties in the early 1990s, I began to learn the lay of the land. It was as if I was learning an interior part of my soul that I had not known I could discover. Hog Thief Creek, Hayter’s Gap, Logan Creek, even the road through Plasterco to Saltville became precious to me. Friends and I explored and discovered one another, the woods, the waters and ourselves.
Sometimes, I wondered at the abandoned houses — lovely, stately, humble. Curious, not judging, I pondered how folks could have left those spaces and the land around them. To me, the Holston Furniture store was always that — but many friends knew it as the Meadowview school. I smile at the use of such a memory-laden place for a new purpose. Driving to explore Damascus and Backbone Rock allowed me to pause and stare at Liberty Hall, considering who used to enter there and what it was like.
Friends who grew up in the area recall schools at Lindell, Blackwell Chapel, Bethel, Hankle, Plasterco, Halls Bottom, Tumbling Creek, Greenfield, River Bend, Lowland, Green Cove and Duncanville. Some of these I could locate. Others, I would need to count on my elders. My friend Michael’s mother, Jennie, rode with me across much of the area in the early 2000s, orienting me to places that held meaning to my elders.
Other people I respect have served on school boards and as teachers and administrators, and I hold the utmost respect for our brave educators on the front lines, not only forming young lives, but now preparing against both active shooter scenarios and pandemic survival. What they must hold in their hearts as they prepare for academic year 2020-21 is more than I can comprehend.
Another educator in a Smyth/Washington home school co-op queried with me a few weeks ago. We asked, in the face of a pandemic, what would it be like if those small and rural schools had never closed or merged? We might not have some of the resources, extracurriculars and opportunities, but social distancing would already be a natural outcome in many schools. What would it be like if my child did not have to ride the school bus for an hour as she waits for her school to open as her essential worker parents head to their respective locations? What would it be like if our local general mercantiles were still open … if we did not all need to shop in one or two common stores for an entire county?
All of this reflection has stirred in me: What if smaller is better? What if local remains a stronger option? What if a global awareness and experience is vital, but interacting in smaller units is healthier?
I wish I had more creative power to envision what a new framework might look like. After all, my household has become fairly dependent on deliveries from large companies during this ongoing public health crisis. My elder in-laws need someone else to gather their grocery list and to deliver goods to their trunk. But would not a local business owner be able to manage the same for neighbors?
What would a smaller, more local existence be like?
