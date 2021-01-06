Breathing Room: What choices made the year?

As the old year dwindled, the pace of it was notably quieter than any other. While many missed gatherings, concerts, parties and ballets, my heart felt renewed by the peacefulness of it. Less of a juggle, decisions were more straightforward. How would we — our little household — attend to the feasting and the silence?
What are the choices that carried us to this moment? The turning of the year? The revelation of a new one?
Consider the magi — astrologers, wise sages, kings — a complex identity woven into one. On this Epiphany Day, a feast of expanding revelation, the magi followed choices, questions, ideas, and signs into a new experience. It is a vision for all creation, fulfilled and unfolding even now. What choices carried them?
They could have remained at home. Never set out on a journey. Never engaged questions or prophecies or promises. Never listened to their inward longings. Yet, their spirits compelled them. Many a homily tells of the Good News expansion to include the whole world through the arrival of the magi. No longer a message for only the insiders, now also those on the outside a part of the whole. What choices carried them?
What choices carry us?
In the year gone by, some of us chose to huddle against the fear. Some of us followed wise advice. Some of us continued as if nothing had changed. Others of us chose to rebel and to reject. What choices carry us to this moment?
The last months caused me to need to make choices. In many ways, my spirit still hungered to write and to encounter what happens when my fingers fly across the keyboard. For this is not mine alone, this Breathing Room. My spirit hungered to join with your eyes, Gentle Reader, your thoughts, your questions, your hopes. Yet I made choices that carried me to this moment.
In dark days, I had to retreat and focus on survival. Digging deep to get through quarantine after quarantine. Working diligently to keep those in my charge safe and well. Some efforts have been fruitful. When it is all said and done, I will share those. Still, I have neglected a part of the journey with you, with the readers of these pages, by choosing to withdraw.
Perhaps you can relate? Perhaps there are times in your life that you have had to choose similarly. My energies have been focused on the children, creatures, and partners of my present life. Friends have died this year. Some have gone because of this horrible virus itself. Some have died out of inability to access healthcare. Some have slipped away suddenly in their sleep. For them all, I pray for peace. For us all, I pray for comfort.
What choices have carried us here? Years ago, I would have been better positioned to hibernate against these horrors. But now, I am intimately connected to this need to put others first, to suffer alongside caregivers and healers, even as we suffer watching others struggle and die.
What choices carry us forward into the year ahead? What choices lead us? How will we go differently? Not merely in navigating a pandemic and recovery, but also how will we choose to heal relationships, to heal our broken communities, to partner together to strengthen our emergency response?
Will we continue to give, to volunteer with the Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, or with community food banks in Abingdon and Chilhowie? How will we support schools, students, families whose choices are different than our own?
“Be patient toward all that is unresolved in your heart,” wrote Rainer Maria Rilke, “and try to love the questions themselves.”
Longing to breathe deeply and to walk with others as they seek to meet their longings, C. A. Rollins writes and invites you to reflect with her at carollinswrites@gmail.com.