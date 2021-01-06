Breathing Room: What choices made the year?

The last months caused me to need to make choices. In many ways, my spirit still hungered to write and to encounter what happens when my fingers fly across the keyboard. For this is not mine alone, this Breathing Room. My spirit hungered to join with your eyes, Gentle Reader, your thoughts, your questions, your hopes. Yet I made choices that carried me to this moment.

In dark days, I had to retreat and focus on survival. Digging deep to get through quarantine after quarantine. Working diligently to keep those in my charge safe and well. Some efforts have been fruitful. When it is all said and done, I will share those. Still, I have neglected a part of the journey with you, with the readers of these pages, by choosing to withdraw.

Perhaps you can relate? Perhaps there are times in your life that you have had to choose similarly. My energies have been focused on the children, creatures, and partners of my present life. Friends have died this year. Some have gone because of this horrible virus itself. Some have died out of inability to access healthcare. Some have slipped away suddenly in their sleep. For them all, I pray for peace. For us all, I pray for comfort.