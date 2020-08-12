OPINION: Here's a novel take on the farmers market idea: a neighborhood exchange

Growing our own food is a concept that’s foreign to many city dwellers, especially those who live in apartment communities and other places with restricted space.
But even many of us who live in more rural settings, where a backyard garden is quite feasible, never seem to find the time, energy or — face it — even the interest to start a garden and tend it until it’s producing food for our tables.
There are those of us who do take the trouble to set out a few tomato plants — because, well, there’s nothing quite like home-grown tomatoes (freshly sliced for a sandwich, with mayonnaise, of course).
What we do find out rather quickly once the tomatoes start coming in, though, is that even with just a hardy plant or two producing at full pace, it’s hard to eat them all before they go bad. Also, unfortunately, many of us haven’t learned the old country art of “canning” — what our grandmothers might have called putting some up for the winter.
The same holds true with many, if not most, of the vegetables we might set out to grow in our backyard plots. We’ll soon be overrun with them, and then we’re looking to find some way to make good use of them while they’re still fresh — such as sharing with our neighbors.
That’s the whole idea behind a new enterprise in rural Brumley Gap, outside Abingdon, where newcomer David Mitchell has organized what he calls the North Fork Garden Exchange, according to a recent Washington County News story by Carolyn R. Wilson.
Mitchell, a hospitalist at Norton Community Hospital, and his wife, Michiko Takahashi, left behind city life four years ago when they became empty-nesters, the story notes, and moved to Brumley Gap. They bought some property for a homestead there and have been making use of it to grow some of their own food.
They quickly discovered what other new gardeners soon find — that you always seem to reap more than you thought you had sown.
That led Mitchell to turn a large warehouse on his land into the venue for the new garden exchange, so those who have an abundance of some things can bring them to trade with people who just might have an abundance of some other things and would like to trade.
The concept goes a bit beyond the role of the typical farmers market, in the sense that it’s not really about selling the produce as much as it is about trading some of your beefsteak tomatoes for some of your neighbor’s butternut squash. Or whatever — you get the picture.
Mitchell’s budding new endeavor (pun intended) also serves another important role, as he sees it, according to the story: It lets neighbors get to know each other if they aren’t already acquainted.
“Part of the beauty is getting to meet people you probably wouldn’t meet any other way,” Mitchell said.
As for the idea of sharing the fruits of the couple’s garden labors, Mitchell said: “It’s a practice that we’ve enjoyed since I moved here,” he said. “We’ve always shared our produce with our neighbors. Now, [our] intent is more formal and involves more people.”
The market is open from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturdays at 18479 Brumley Gap Road and will continue until the harvest is complete, the story said. Participants can trade, sell or barter their goods, and there is more available than just fresh produce.
“My wife and I sold blackberry jam, a blueberry rhubarb pie and some of my handcrafted wooden spatulas,” Mitchell told the newspaper.
The market also has its own Facebook page, with more than 80 followers so far, the story said.
As for growing some of our own food, that seems like a great idea during this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic and what the future holds.
And not to open a political debate here, but the action of the Michigan governor to declare early in the pandemic — as the spring growing season kicked off — that sales of garden seeds, plants and supplies were “non-essential” and therefore not allowed — seemed to be quite counterintuitive.
“In these uncertain times, it’s an effort for all of us to become more self-sufficient,” Mitchell said.
To connect with the market — which Mitchell says is open to all — check out the Facebook page for the North Fork Garden Exchange.
We could also take the cue from Mitchell and set up something similar in our own little corners of the world.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!