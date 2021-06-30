Breathing Room: May you live a charmed life

Take me often from the tumult of things
into Thy presence.
There show me what I am,
and what Thou hast purposed me to be.
Then hide me from Thy tears.
O King and Saviour,
what is Thy gift to me?
And do I use it to Thy pleasing?
Take me from the tumult …
Once, I remember a woman telling me, “My family and I have lived a charmed life. Sometimes, I wonder when the bottom will fall out … ?” Her voice trailed into silence. I waited. “Some face so many challenges. … Why should I … why should mine be so fortunate?”
Fifteen or so years later, I cannot recall if I answered. Maybe it is so that she and hers could aid those who faced more intense challenges? Maybe it was simply to be? Did she carry guilt for such a “charmed” life? Perhaps, as I observed her, I always saw her using her God-given gifts in service for others.
Ah, the others … We choose our own tumults or have them foisted upon us … or both. We need deliverance, wisdom and an awareness that God weeps for and over our suffering.
Hild of Whitby, gifted with wisdom, wrote the prayer. Born in Northumbria in 614, she saw upheaval among the kings of what is now England of the United Kingdom. The kings heard of Hild and her great wisdom. They sought her out for her guidance. The kings and their kingdoms came to know of her faith, thereby spreading her influence and that of the Christian communities.
Hild founded a monastery, for which she became abbess. She prayed for understanding of the gift which she had been granted. She led others to the same.
Take me from the tumult of things. Not only now, take me often. Take me into your presence. Take me so that I may see who I am.
As I write, Dear Reader, I pray your life is charmed, with you fully aware of the giftedness. If you find yourself in the middle of chaos, I pray a friend, graced with charm and peace, might lead you into a quiet place.
May it be a place of safety. A place of birdsong. A place where you can hear the flutter of cabbage moths and monarchs as they float by. I pray you might encounter a moment of breathing room. Then may that moment flow into another … and another… and yet one more.
