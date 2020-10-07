BREATHING ROOM: 'We are different. We are one.'

We are different. We are one.
Those are the brief words that make up a fragment of a life, a friendship and a much larger story.
Attention span in our nation is ever so brief. When Antonin Scalia died in 2016, our people lost a great American jurist who sat on the United States Supreme Court. At that time, I had never heard much about his friendship with colleague Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The social and media narrative positioned them as opponents.
When Ginsburg died a few weeks ago — in yet another election year — I learned of their closeness. They traveled the globe together, broke bread together, rode an elephant together and enjoyed spending time with each other’s families. Justice Scalia sent two dozen roses to his friend Justice Ginsburg on her birthday.
Enemies they were not.
Yet here we are in this nation of ours with canyonlike divides and fault lines ready to break apart at the next seismic governmental or social shift.
“We are different. We are one.”
Those are the ways Ruth spoke of her friend Antonin. The two shared a passion for opera. In 2015, a comic opera premiered: Scalia v. Ginsburg. They grew up in New York, were close in age and shared many things in common.
We are different. I deeply value the way our society can now at least name, if not honor, the diversity found from sea to shining sea. Our land has so many ecosystems, just as our people are so varied.
We are different. We are one.
Faith tells me we have much more we share than that which separates us. God shudders, I sense, at our despising of distinctions. God created the heavens and the earth and all that is upon it with so very many varied forms of life. All of it gives glory to and praises God by its being.
Would that we could remember we are different. We are one.
Theirs was a philosophy generating from their childhoods rising from the Great Depression and living through so many wars in so many settings. But these two friends knew the truth.
We are different. We are one.
Gentle Reader, I beg of you. Go look for that which you hold in common with neighbors and strangers alike. For we survive and thrive together when we live by the notion that we are different and one.
Longing to breathe deeply and to walk with others as they seek to meet their longings, C.A. Rollins writes and invites you to reflect with her at carollinswrites@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!