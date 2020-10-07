BREATHING ROOM: 'We are different. We are one.'

We are different. We are one.

Those are the brief words that make up a fragment of a life, a friendship and a much larger story.

Attention span in our nation is ever so brief. When Antonin Scalia died in 2016, our people lost a great American jurist who sat on the United States Supreme Court. At that time, I had never heard much about his friendship with colleague Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The social and media narrative positioned them as opponents.

When Ginsburg died a few weeks ago — in yet another election year — I learned of their closeness. They traveled the globe together, broke bread together, rode an elephant together and enjoyed spending time with each other’s families. Justice Scalia sent two dozen roses to his friend Justice Ginsburg on her birthday.

Enemies they were not.

Yet here we are in this nation of ours with canyonlike divides and fault lines ready to break apart at the next seismic governmental or social shift.

“We are different. We are one.”

Those are the ways Ruth spoke of her friend Antonin. The two shared a passion for opera. In 2015, a comic opera premiered: Scalia v. Ginsburg. They grew up in New York, were close in age and shared many things in common.