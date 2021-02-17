OPINION: 12 things we Virginians love

7. Our favorite music: Country. Maybe. This depends on how you measure things. EngineerBoards.com measures popularity by live performances — well, back when there were such things as live performances. That measure puts country music as our favorite genre, and as the home state of the award-winning country band Old Dominion, we sure aren’t going to argue. But there are some other ways to measure things that will produce different results. A few years ago, the streaming service Pandora said the Canadian rapper Drake was the most listened-to artist in Virginia, at least among Pandora users.

8. Our favorite comfort food: Grilled cheese. This redeems us for that broccoli answer. Zippia crunched some Google data to determine “the most interesting thing each state is quarantine-googling.” This data is based on what each state is searching for way out of proportion to other states. This is actually a pretty insightful list. California: “Cool Zoom backgrounds.” Missouri: “Meth recipe.” New Mexico: “Day drinking.” Kentucky: “Vaping pen.” Utah: “Dr. Pepper shortage.” Pennsylvania: “Why are my plants dying?” Florida: “How to sleep at work.” Here in Virginia, we aren’t cooking up meth or killing our plants or sleeping at work (and, if we are, we don’t need to look up advice on how to do so). But we apparently do love grilled cheese (even if we do have to resort to the internet for how to make it).