OPINION: Plans by Damascus for Trail Days in May give us a ray of hope

“I think hikers are still going to continue to hike,” she said. “I just don’t think the amount of hikers will be as much as it has been in the past.”

It’s no secret that there’s a pent-up demand for events such as Trail Days to resume this year, and this most likely won’t be the only one to try to push ahead in spite of any continuing threats from the coronavirus.

Whether the Damascus event actually occurs won’t be decided for a few weeks, but town officials plan to be ready anyway.

There are some good reasons for going ahead with planning. Although to some people the virus outlook might still look bleak, there are signs of improvement, and no one knows right now what May will be like. Because events such as this do take a lot of planning, it’s pretty much now or never to get the ball rolling.

Plans now call for Damascus to stage two of its popular events in May — the Town-Wide Yard Sale on May 8 and Trail Days from May 14 to May 16.