JUST SAYIN': Mind your manners

“The Assassination of Jesse James” is one of my favorite movies. Brad Pitt is in it, and he’s older now, so… what’s not to like? I’m not recommending it for children, but as my daddy would’ve said, “I guess she’s old enough.” That’s a good story, but I digress.
In watching , nay, re-watching, this movie last night on TV, a line stuck out to me. The narrator describes a man’s response: “It was nothing beyond what good manners demanded.” What a brilliant description. We all know what he meant. The begrudging, “Thank you,” even when you don’t feel it, just because good-manners demand it.
Who makes these rules? And why? What’s the point? Let’s begin in the beginning.
From the time we are learning to talk as babies, our mother or grandmother or the cat or whoever takes care of us, starts with the manners. Please and thank you are as basic as it gets. I stand by the need for these pleasantries. Nothing burns my hiney more than someone who doesn’t say please or thank you. Like who are you to order me around? Adding a please and thank you buffers the commanding blow that a simple request need not be.
Why, though, are we taught to say “excuse me,” when we squeeze by someone? When we walk in front of them? When we sneeze, for crying out loud? I guess the basic premise there is that other people come first, at least before us, and to say excuse me to get their attention is to acknowledge putting them in a more important role. Or maybe I’m just overthinking it. Maybe we just do it because we were all taught to and never questioned why. It is easy, though, to become annoyed by a remarkable lack of manners.
Ladies, remember when a gentleman always held the door for you? This isn’t quite as common as it used to be. Things have gotten somewhat gray and confusing. I can imagine a dude thinking to himself, do I hold the door to be polite? Or by doing so am I somehow referencing a time when women were repressed/suppressed/depressed/not-impressed and therefore insulting this woman by implying she cannot hold the door for herself? I don’t speak for all us dames, but please. Hold the door. It’s just classy.
While doors are not as often opened for the lady, it isn’t just a greater acknowledgement of equal sex that is to blame. I think the culprit is a general trend of selfishness. When I was a kid (here we go….”back in my day….” Cue the walking-up-hill-to-school-both-ways jokes), I remember the teacher saying “Hold the door for yourself and the person behind you.” Sex had nothing to do with it; it was common courtesy. By the way, she said that over and over and over….she must’ve since I can remember it so clearly. We learn by repetition. And we learned to be polite and hold the darn door.
When we say excuse me, or hold the door for you, we aren’t seeking to make anyone feel incapable, but to acknowledge someone’s presence. Nothing gets my goat more than walking by someone and speaking to them, only to have them walk on as if they didn’t hear. Hey, maybe they didn’t. But most of the time, they did.
Manners are a general admission that the other person is there and they matter enough for you to recognize they are there. When you squeeze by someone in the store and whisper, “skuze me,” you’re saying, I see you. You matter. Methinks the reason a lack of manners, therefore, is so offensive is not because I need someone to tell me I matter. It’s just a lack of manners makes it annoying that someone thinks they matter more.
What’s your personal pet peeve? Mine is being interrupted. I don’t care if you’re not even listening to what I’m saying. Let me finish. To interrupt is to literally tell the other person, though not out loud, that you do not care what they have to say. That’s the loud and clear message that is sent. You are more concerned with what you want to say. This is the height, the zenith, the veritable summit of rudeness. Like, don’t do it, and stuff.
Certainly good manners are a good thing. I just wonder…when Bob Ford shot Jesse James, did he say excuse me first?
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.