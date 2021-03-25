JUST SAYIN': Mind your manners

“The Assassination of Jesse James” is one of my favorite movies. Brad Pitt is in it, and he’s older now, so… what’s not to like? I’m not recommending it for children, but as my daddy would’ve said, “I guess she’s old enough.” That’s a good story, but I digress.

In watching , nay, re-watching, this movie last night on TV, a line stuck out to me. The narrator describes a man’s response: “It was nothing beyond what good manners demanded.” What a brilliant description. We all know what he meant. The begrudging, “Thank you,” even when you don’t feel it, just because good-manners demand it.

Who makes these rules? And why? What’s the point? Let’s begin in the beginning.

From the time we are learning to talk as babies, our mother or grandmother or the cat or whoever takes care of us, starts with the manners. Please and thank you are as basic as it gets. I stand by the need for these pleasantries. Nothing burns my hiney more than someone who doesn’t say please or thank you. Like who are you to order me around? Adding a please and thank you buffers the commanding blow that a simple request need not be.