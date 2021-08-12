JUST SAYIN': Jeopardy needs a weed category

Did you know you can eat lamb’s quarters? If times get hard enough, I reckon we got enough up here this time of year to feast on. I try to remember especially the weeds that have some use and fully admit I haven’t ever known very many. There's so much to study.

Of course we all know you can eat wild mushrooms...at least once. My friends Katie and John are my go-to’s when it comes to that. Just the other day I sent Katie a picture of what I thought MIGHT be chicken of the woods, which I love. They were a little more orange than usual, but I was about to take a chance. She texted back and said, “Jack-o-lanterns. They’re poisonous.” She might’ve saved my life; we’ll never know. Very cool, Katie! Thank you! For the meantime, I might stick to those things approved by the FDA..or the USDA...or whatever combination of letters makes me feel better. Personally I trust KATIE more. But that’s another column.

As a kid, I always thought poke berries looked like they would taste good, but I’m pretty sure they are not edible either. At least not to humans. Birds seem to love them, and you know they’ve been into them when their lovely white deposits on your car are stained purple. You’ll have that. Did you know poke berries will ferment and can intoxicate any animal that eats them? Especially squirrels. Did you also know squirrels don’t carry rabies? Long story. RIP, little guy.