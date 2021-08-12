JUST SAYIN': Jeopardy needs a weed category

Nothing will make you feel stupider than watching Jeopardy. Is stupider a word? Either way, it is now. These days when we watch, we have hand signals. Waving hands, parallel to the floor, quickly up and down, means hit the pause button! Give me a minute, I know this one! Of course this is not how Jeopardy is supposed to work. Part of the thing about being good at the game is to be quick enough to retrieve the knowledge off the top of your head. But, when you aren’t in front of a live, studio audience, but lounging on your own gently used couch, you can do what you want. House rules. Back up.
The most frustrating thing is the clues I knew at one time, but for the life of me, I can’t remember now, even after a pause. At some point, you have to hit play again, and when they say the answer, there's that awful “DOH!” moment when it comes back to you. You hear the answer and say, yes, I knew that! Actually, it's usually more like yelling, “I KNEW THAT!” and recognizing the disbelief on your family’s faces. Sure ya did, mom. Just like the last five clues. It’s OK. We love you anyway.
If I could only remember everything I ever forgot, I would be a dad-blame genius.
One of the things I like to collect in my head is the names of weeds and random grass. Why, you ask? Why not? It's somehow satisfying to be able to look down at a weed and call it by name like an old friend, or nemesis, depending. I like remembering the ones that Mommy taught me to identify. Doc, Queen Anne’s lace, yarrow, lamb’s quarters, smart weed. I try to show my boys the same, like I’m sharing some passed down secret.
Did you know you can eat lamb’s quarters? If times get hard enough, I reckon we got enough up here this time of year to feast on. I try to remember especially the weeds that have some use and fully admit I haven’t ever known very many. There's so much to study.
Of course we all know you can eat wild mushrooms...at least once. My friends Katie and John are my go-to’s when it comes to that. Just the other day I sent Katie a picture of what I thought MIGHT be chicken of the woods, which I love. They were a little more orange than usual, but I was about to take a chance. She texted back and said, “Jack-o-lanterns. They’re poisonous.” She might’ve saved my life; we’ll never know. Very cool, Katie! Thank you! For the meantime, I might stick to those things approved by the FDA..or the USDA...or whatever combination of letters makes me feel better. Personally I trust KATIE more. But that’s another column.
As a kid, I always thought poke berries looked like they would taste good, but I’m pretty sure they are not edible either. At least not to humans. Birds seem to love them, and you know they’ve been into them when their lovely white deposits on your car are stained purple. You’ll have that. Did you know poke berries will ferment and can intoxicate any animal that eats them? Especially squirrels. Did you also know squirrels don’t carry rabies? Long story. RIP, little guy.
Speaking of forgotten Jeopardy clues, there’s a common weed around here that I KNOW I knew the name of. I have seen it blooming for weeks and it was driving me nuts. I have an app on my phone to help me learn the names of such things. You take a picture of any flower or weed or tree and it will tell you its name. Pretty neat thing and I’m using the heck out of it, trying to get my money’s worth. I downloaded the free seven day trial and you have one guess who forgot to cancel it, so here we are. I could’ve easily stopped and used my app to remind me of the name of the aforementioned weed, but I refused. I wanted to remember on my own. I seemed to remember that it was a man’s name. Timothy? No, that’s a grass. Then suddenly going down the road, it came to me: JOE PYE WEED! I’m told the old moonshiners would hide their liquor underground in barrels and use the long stems of Joe Pye weed as straws to access their stores underground. I don’t know about all that, but it’s interesting to think about. It’s also called trumpet weed, and I have to wonder who ole Joe Pye was, but I’m quite willing to keep his name going. If he ever comes up as a clue on Jeopardy, maybe I’ll get it this time. Just hang on, give me a minute...
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.