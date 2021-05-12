Breathing Room: A mother's love can come from anywhere

“Puh-rise, Mom!” My daughter’s beautiful teeth gleamed as her eyes twinkled. Her arm, outstretched, held my toothbrush in perfect horizontal fashion. She had buttered my brush with my minty paste. The paste she does not like to smell.
On Saturday, she had locked her bedroom door, much to my chagrin. Speaking in a calm, even tone, I asked her, “Honey, I’m glad for you to have privacy, but I need you to unlock the door, please.”
Independence and privacy are good. Wondering what I would find on the other side, I envisioned lipstick up to her dimples. That was preferable to a loud crash and tears.
“Just a minute, Mom.”
Seconds like days, Kind Reader. Seconds like days.
Her fingers were on the lock, twisting. She flung out her arm like Vanna White, “Puh-rise, Mama! I did it all by myself!” Unprompted, she had made her bed. It would not pass inspection in a barracks. Still, to this mother’s heart, it sparkled like a fiery opal set in silver.
This age is a beautiful age. Her stories, her ability to craft, create and gather, her passion for dandelions and daisies — all make her a beautiful light to the world. She carries grace.
These are not the words of a woman wearing rose-colored glasses. Rather, I am a mother who knows a pearl when she has found it. She cannot be sold or traded. She is her own.
A simple yet magical life we live. We are not always good. We do not always get it right. We do not always pray before supper. But we bring joy to each other and to others in our lives.
I know that not all of us relish in warm-fuzzies on Mother’s Day. My hope for each of us is that somewhere in these days, we will be able to reflect and to see Mother-love in all kinds of relationships: in nurturing friendships, in creative and restorative energies, in the whispers of peace and even companionship in great loss.
Whether from daughters, mothers, cousins, friends or grands, may we each see the Mother-love at hand.
Longing to breathe deeply and to walk with others as they seek to meet their longings, C.A. Rollins writes and invites you to reflect with her at carollinswrites@gmail.com.