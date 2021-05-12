Breathing Room: A mother's love can come from anywhere

“Puh-rise, Mom!” My daughter’s beautiful teeth gleamed as her eyes twinkled. Her arm, outstretched, held my toothbrush in perfect horizontal fashion. She had buttered my brush with my minty paste. The paste she does not like to smell.

On Saturday, she had locked her bedroom door, much to my chagrin. Speaking in a calm, even tone, I asked her, “Honey, I’m glad for you to have privacy, but I need you to unlock the door, please.”

Independence and privacy are good. Wondering what I would find on the other side, I envisioned lipstick up to her dimples. That was preferable to a loud crash and tears.

“Just a minute, Mom.”

Seconds like days, Kind Reader. Seconds like days.

Her fingers were on the lock, twisting. She flung out her arm like Vanna White, “Puh-rise, Mama! I did it all by myself!” Unprompted, she had made her bed. It would not pass inspection in a barracks. Still, to this mother’s heart, it sparkled like a fiery opal set in silver.

This age is a beautiful age. Her stories, her ability to craft, create and gather, her passion for dandelions and daisies — all make her a beautiful light to the world. She carries grace.