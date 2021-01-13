OPINION: Abingdon Farmers Market brings healthful produce, other foods even in winter

There’s something comforting about knowing that in the middle of the winter and a tiresome pandemic, the Abingdon Farmers Market is still offering fresh produce and other food items from local farmers.

The market opened Jan. 2 on its winter schedule and will operate from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month through March 20, before the regular season opens in April, according to a story by Carolyn R. Wilson in the Washington County News.

Of course, many of our summer seasonal favorites won’t be available, but the story noted that “root vegetables, greens, meats and baked and canned goods” are among the items offered at the market, at the corner of Remsburg Drive and Cummings Street in downtown Abingdon.

Fresh vegetables provide some healthful food choices, and it’s nice to know that we can still find some of them available direct from area farms to market even when there’s snow on the ground.

The operators of the farmers market also stress the safety of shopping in their open-air environment as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage. Social distancing protocols are in effect, of course, and the promoters point out that local goods sold at a farmers market go through fewer hands on their way to our dining tables.