Their View: Want a safe 2021? Get your COVID shot, and vaccinate your kids too

While 2020, sadly, is the year of COVID-19, the good news is 2021 should be the year of the coronavirus vaccine. While we’re at it, let’s make it the year for childhood immunizations too.

The COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out for certain health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. On Tuesday, Chicago opened its first mass vaccination site. Immunizing health care workers does double duty: They need to be protected from the infection risk while caring for those sick with COVID-19. They also can help model for the rest of us that the vaccine is safe and necessary. Life won’t return to a semblance of normal until the majority of Americans are immunized. For those in the general public, expect to get your shot as soon as spring.

Each version of the COVID-19 vaccine is tested on thousands of people to rule out dangers before receiving Food and Drug Administration approval. There is a remote chance of an allergic reaction, usually soon after getting the inoculation, according to the FDA, but it should be treatable and is no reason to skip the shot. “I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said before he received his first round of the vaccine. You trust Dr. Fauci, right?