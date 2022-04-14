JUST SAYIN': It's a small world

They say it’s a small world, but it ain’t as small as it used to be. Let’s discuss.

A brisk, sunny walk on a Sunday afternoon led to staring at a branch, the kind full of water, not the kind attached to a tree. I was a few miles from home and so wondered at the name of the branch. Did it even have a name? I raised my head to look up at Jenny’s Knob. Does it give some kind of strange comfort to know the names of all the little spots you encounter? I’m not too far from home as long as I can still name what I see, not unlike knowing your neighbors’ names…and their mother’s and their grandmother’s….

I didn’t know the name of the branch, so I asked my friend; they didn’t know either. Do you ever think about things like this? I looked and not far away were the remains of an abandoned house, not having been inhabited in at least 50 years. Sometimes I look at places like this and speculate how someone must’ve been proud of that house when it was built. I can imagine deciding where to put the house. Close enough to the branch to tote water but not too close to get flooded. Uphill, just a little. Once upon a time, that house was under construction and then brand-spanking new. Once upon a time, it was someone’s pride and joy. Someone scrubbed the kitchen floorboards. Someone built a fire in the stove and cooked biscuits. Someone spilled the food. Someone burned the bacon. People yelled and cried and laughed and kissed. Prayers were said, songs were sung, and curses were uttered. Babies were born, neighbors visited, lives were lived. And now it’s just a bunch of dry old dusty boards held together out of long-standing habit. I bet those people knew the name of the branch. I bet it had a name then.

It seems to me, of the few names I know from my limited vantage point, that everything must have once had a name. Roland Chimney Holler. The Cat Hole. Ding Branch, Rush Branch, Dow Branch, Jacob’s Branch. The Blue Hole. Bishop Holler. High Rock. Stangey Hill. Billy’s Knob. Hungry Holler. Ben Bird Hill. You get my point. These are all places close to my home. Folks from anywhere even as far away as the nearest post office probably wouldn’t know most of where I’m talking about.

Back when geographical knowledge was more localized, so were the people. I imagine the folks who built that house knew the names of everyone at the nearest abode but may not have ever been to Roanoke. Conversely today I have neighbors not a mile down the road whom I’ve never met, but I know downtown Roanoke. Our world’s gotten bigger. But at what cost?

Our bigger worlds were afforded from not only easier transportation but increased means of communication. When there were no telephones, you can bet you knew your neighbor. It was not just a matter of being polite but a matter of necessity. When you had a fire get out, you couldn’t call 911, you ran to the neighbor’s house for help. Our worlds were smaller but more familiar.

Local topography all demanded a name because that’s where our lives were lived. A name specific even to our own family was the Calf Swag. The dry cow lot was about ten acres. You know how cows like to go hide when they calve. There was one spot where they liked to hide, straight up the holler from the gate and west of the waterin’ trough. We knew to check there. Go get up the fresh cow, I’d be told. Where’s the calf? Up the Calf Swag. And now that spot has a name. As necessity is the mother of invention, so it is the mother of place names.

I reckon our brains can only hold so much information. If we are to know more of the places farther away from our homes, then perhaps we are to know less about our homes. Maybe. It is a small world, but it’s gotten a lot bigger. I don’t think I like it. What else has been forgotten besides the name of that branch? Give it some thought.

A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.