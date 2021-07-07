OPINION: Marijuana is now legal. The 'green rush' in on for market share.

The politics of marijuana have passed a tipping point. In 2020, even conservative states such as Montana and South Dakota voted to legalize cannabis.

Some may see the General Assembly’s decision to legalize marijuana as an example of Virginia’s growing liberalism, but on this issue we’re actually no more liberal here than deep red Montana and Dakota.

In any case, all that’s in the future — those 2022 referenda, the regulatory process and licensing in 2023 and then the opening of businesses in 2024. The governor we elect this November will be in a position to cut the ribbon on the state’s first pot store and then report the first fiscal year’s worth of cannabis revenues before he leaves office.

The safest prediction ever: Whoever that governor is, he’ll be thrilled to be able to count that extra money on the revenue line.

For now, though, some of you will have more immediate concerns: How can you get hold of that ounce of marijuana that you’re now allowed to possess?

Well, you could grow it — assuming you know how to get some seeds. This is one of many parts of the new law that some Republican legislators have concerns with.