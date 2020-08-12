BREATHING ROOM: Voting access as important as health care

Years ago, I was honored to serve as a volunteer in a community needs assessment for Meadowview residents. We went door to door asking about access to health care because community leaders in Meadowview had noticed the difficulties neighbors had in accessing basic medical care.
For many, the cost of gasoline to travel to clinics in adjacent communities like Abingdon, Saltville or Damascus was a significant barrier. Residents struggled with this as much as the cost of medications and paying to see a provider.
This community conversation led to Crossroads Medical Mission coming regularly to the Meadowview Town Square. Later, with the leadership of Meadowview residents, the Meadowview Health Clinic was established, where it continues to serve.
What a blessing it was to me to be able to listen to neighbors tell us about their needs, as well as the barriers they face. It was a true gift to witness the committed volunteers work to bring about change for neighbors.
Again, I see a need for a barrier to be recognized, heard and met: voting access.
Someone I respect and love a great deal shared with me that because we stand in line at stores to shop and to pay for our purchases, we should also stand in line to vote.
The thing is, many of us are not standing in lines due to this vicious novel coronavirus. We are going very late at night. We are ordering, and store attendants are gathering and bringing to our cars. Some are even using direct deliveries to their homes.
We are doing this because we have close family who have conditions that make them very susceptible if they are exposed. We are doing this for our family and for our neighbors to keep them safe, too.
Voting cannot be likened to shopping.
Moreover, in a country with origins based in equality, we would surely want to make the voting process as accessible and safe as we can for as many of our citizens as we can.
Election Day needs to be a national holiday. In truth, it should already be. Still, health care providers, emergency workers, law enforcement and others will need to serve, so alternative methods for voting, voting early or voting absentee must continue.
In 2020, we will hold an election in unprecedented circumstances. Many poll workers are senior citizens. It will be extremely difficult for them to facilitate our local polling sites. We will need younger volunteers and safer methods to accomplish an election at all.
Let’s ask our neighbors what barriers they face in voting. Let’s work together to reduce those barriers. Let’s be a community who makes it possible for each one to contribute his or her voice in electing our leaders.
Longing to breathe deeply and to walk with others as they seek to meet their longings, C.A. Rollins writes and invites you to reflect with her at carollinswrites@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!