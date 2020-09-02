BREATHING ROOM: Strength that endures the unendurable

Journaling over the years, I have come to see the cyclical nature of thoughts, themes, experiences and areas of focus in my life. Perhaps it is driven by the seasons themselves: new life, growth, decrease, withering, hibernation, with feasts and celebrations sown among them. Perhaps it is evidence of lessons as yet unlearned.
The Church at Colossae. Always, this church and its resultant letter seemed a little obscure. Scholars believe that the attribution of Paul as author is a way of leveraging one of Paul’s students or supporters who will forever be unknown. Nonetheless, it appears that Paul influenced this writing in some way, either as a teacher, friend, coach or to his scribe.
In my journaling from this week, I came across this passage from Colossians 1:9-14 (Message).
“Be assured that from the first day we heard of you, we haven’t stopped praying for you, asking God to give you wise minds and spirits attuned to his will, and so acquire a thorough understanding of the ways in which God works.”
Being undergirded by the prayers of others is big stuff. The goal of coming to an understanding of God’s ways and works is even greater.
“We pray that you’ll live well for the Master, making him proud of you as you work hard in his orchard. As you learn more and more how God works, you will learn how to do your work.”
So it is by living and doing, intentionally, the work of God that we learn more about God and, in turn, how to serve God.
Here comes the part that truly lifts my heart these days.
“We pray that you’ll have the strength to stick it out over the long haul — not the grim strength of gritting your teeth but the glory-strength God gives.”
Seriously, now? How many of you are gritting your teeth, day in and day out, in an attempt to survive our chaotic times?
“It is strength that endures the unendurable and spills over into joy, thanking the Father who makes us strong enough to take part in everything bright and beautiful that he has for us.”
Oh. There. There’s the hope. We are not only able to survive but to “endure the unendurable.” Every day, people are trying to remind themselves of their passion and calling in life to do the hugely demanding work before them. Think of our teachers and healers. Who makes that endurance possible? God. God who reminds us of every “bright and beautiful thing.”
“God rescued us from dead-end alleys and dark dungeons. He’s set us up in the kingdom of the Son he loves so much, the Son who got us out of the pit we were in, got rid of the sins we were doomed to keep repeating.”
Maybe you feel like you’re at a dead-end alley staring at walls of bricks with rabid creatures chasing your heels. Or perhaps on a steep precipice with equally menacing threats surrounding you.
God rescues. God will rescue. And God will help us from falling into the same pattern over and over again.
How are you experiencing rescue? Being lifted out of the pit?
Longing to breathe deeply and to walk with others as they seek to meet their longings, C.A. Rollins writes and invites you to reflect with her at carollinswrites@gmail.com.
