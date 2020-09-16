LETTER: Abortion greatest evil US ever allowed; vote to protect unborn

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia first lady Pamela Northam just visited the area to voice her interest in early childhood development. I wish she, her husband Gov. Ralph Northam and all the other liberal leaders in our country were as interested in unborn babies having a chance to even have a childhood.

Abortion is the greatest evil this country has ever allowed. There have been about 60 MILLION legal abortions in this country since Roe v. Wade. Do you have any idea what happens during an abortion? I challenge you to Google it, then read and watch some of what you see. It is beyond barbaric. And what happens to that little one after the abortion? Well, they’re not put in a little blue or pink casket and given a nice funeral.

Do you think an unborn child is not a baby until nearly birth time? Then why is someone who kills a pregnant woman, no matter how early in her pregnancy, charged with two counts of murder?

My birth mother was an unwed teenager. Thankfully, I was born in a time and place where abortion was probably unheard of. Otherwise, I might not have been here today. She realized she couldn’t care for me and bravely gave me up for adoption.

I beg you, if you’re pregnant and don’t think you want or can take good care of your little boy or girl, PLEASE choose adoption over abortion.

Whatever else you think is important this election, I beg you to vote this November to protect these unborn babies. Just think, it could’ve been you who was aborted, or your child or your grandchild.