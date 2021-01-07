JUST SAYIN': The hospital diaries

No doubt the isolation played a part in the dreams I had. I was told later that the vividness of what I saw was attributable to the drugs I was on, combined with the trauma my body was going through. Everything I saw and experienced was so clear and real, that I have relayed this to some friends and told them it was less like dreams and more like hallucinations, to the point I wasn’t sure what was reality at times. Don’t worry folks, I have since come to.

I truly believed nurses were trying to kidnap me. This is probably because I was at times restrained in the bed, which apparently proved itself a necessary step as I became belligerent and tried to fight. I’m going out on a limb sharing something like this, but yes, I was out of it. The nurses who wanted to kidnap me were part of a voodoo cult who were going to take me to Jamaica to study Covid from my blood. I probably dreamed that because the nurses kept taking blood. We can laugh about it now but I can assure you that everything was so real to me at the time, I was absolutely terrified when I was awake. When the door would open, I would panic. It was also during these times that my mother was with me.