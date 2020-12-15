OPINION: Legislation would help bring new rail bridge to D.C.

There’s potentially good news out of Washington, D.C., on the possibility of passenger rail service returning to Abingdon and Bristol for the first time since 1971.
The U.S, House of Representatives last week approved the so-called Long Bridge Act, which would allow for the transfer of four acres of National Park Service property along the Potomac River in Northern Virginia for the construction of a new railroad bridge over the river to carry passenger rail traffic.
Also, according to a story from the Richmond Tines-Dispatch, there is a push underway in the Senate to include a similar measure in the pending federal appropriations bill. Either piece of legislation would authorize the land transfer, which would allow for construction of the new bridge.
Both measures have bipartisan support from Virginia’s Congressional delegation and others in the D.C. area to help facilitate the bridge project, which is crucial to any expansion of Amtrak rail service from Virginia into that area.
Shortly after Amtrak service was extended from Lynchburg to Roanoke in late October 2017, interest bloomed on the idea of bringing those trains all the way to Bristol, with even the possible expansion to the south, connecting to Knoxville, Chattanooga and Atlanta.
If the rail expansion to Bristol eventually happens, it would be the first time our region has had scheduled passenger service since Amtrak, the federal government-sponsored system, took over operation of passenger service from the nation’s private railroads on May 1, 1971.
But Southwest Virginia proponents of expanding the current Amtrak service to Bristol learned early last year that a new rail bridge over the Potomac would be the key to getting that service approved.
That’s because any further expansion of Amtrak service along the corridor is believed to be improbable for now because it would cause more rail traffic jams leading into the D.C. area from Virginia.
During a visit to Abingdon early last year, Virginia Transportation Secretary Shannon Valentine suggested that the expansion would depend on the upgrading of the current Long Bridge, which was built in 1904 and is now the only rail link from Virginia into Washington.
That bridge now operates at 98 percent capacity, with most of that consisting of freight trains moving goods into and out of the Northeast.
The current push to relieve that traffic with a new bridge isn’t being fueled by the desire to extend Amtrak service to Southwest Virginia, however. The move is underway to help facilitate a plan to provide hourly passenger service between Richmond and Washington. That’s where the big money is, but our region stands to benefit if the new bridge also allows for extension of the Roanoke trains to Bristol.
“All of the passenger rail service we have today — the service that does originate in Roanoke, the service that originates in Hampton Roads, anything that comes from North Carolina — everything funnels over that bridge,” Jennifer Mitchell, director of the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, said in early 2019.
She said then that the bridge project was a “top priority” for the state because no passenger rail expansion anywhere in Virginia could occur until the bridge capacity was increased.
A local study completed in late 2018 projected that there would be from 75,400 to 99,300 additional riders per year on the Southwest Virginia trains if the service were extended to Bristol from Roanoke.
Some observers have suggested that the extension from Roanoke to Bristol might not reach its full potential until it could also be extended through East Tennessee and ultimately into Atlanta.
But first steps first. The new bridge, which would carry passenger traffic only, needs to be built next to the current Long Bridge for us to have any hope of passenger service coming to Southwest Virginia.
Let’s keep our fingers crossed that this project will come to fruition.
