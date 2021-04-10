Breathing Room: On Passover and disappointment

Trees of life can be blighted, attacked by disease and overcome by infection.

Imagine what it was like in that Passover week when Jesus rode into Jerusalem on the back of a donkey (or two). Cloaks and palms and celebration shook the people, and vice versa. Songs of children rang out. Shouts of “Hosanna! Come and save us, Lord.”

And then ... the darkness swirled. Bargaining and betrayal. Lies and deceit. Manipulation and half-truths. Fear and anger. Scattering. Hiding. Pain. Death. Grief. All in one single week. All in such a way that it became both the miracle of our world ... and a narrative that crosses human cultures. Even the stones cry out. The earth shakes and quakes. Heavenly beings intercede.

Yes, we are witness to disappointment. Not simply the interruption of our plans by an ongoing pandemic, or change in presidents, or floodwaters that rise, or lives that come undone. We know disappointment because of the archetypal story. We know it in the marrow of our bones. We know it in the atoms that our ancestors breathed and now we take in and exhale.

We know disappointment. But still, I will keep on singing, even a quiet song in my heart. Keep on singing. The days are yet unfolding.

Longing to breathe deeply and to walk with others as they seek to meet their longings, C. A. Rollins writes and invites you to reflect with her at carollinswrites@gmail.com.