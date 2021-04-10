Breathing Room: On Passover and disappointment

Hope deferred makes the heart sick,
but a desire fulfilled is a tree of life.
— Proverbs 13:12 (ESV)
Ten centuries before the Common Era, these lines were penned by King Solomon or one of his scribes. The tradition is one of wisdom and of deep sayings “from of old.” Poetry, couplets and teachings collected make up the beautiful — and direct — lines of the Proverbs.
Every excerpt of sacred text comes from a specific context: literary, historical, social and the intertextual play with other passages from within the canon and without. It is dangerous to examine a passage without considering the context. These lines from Chapter 13 are dotted among others both pertaining to wisdom and a right relationship with God and other humans, as well as with material possessions. But this text is not immediately about wealth or investments and their return. It is about the spiritual, heartful context of Hope.
“‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers —/ That perches in the soul ...” wrote the 19th-century American poet Emily Dickinson. Her vision is that the tune and words need not be known. Rather, we need to simply keep on singing.
Yet when that Hope is undermined — chronically or acutely — unfulfilled, it gives way to disappointment. “Disappointment” itself did not come into common speech until the 18th century in England. Surely, the concept exists throughout the generations, for “... Hope deferred makes the heart sick ...”
Trees of life can be blighted, attacked by disease and overcome by infection.
Imagine what it was like in that Passover week when Jesus rode into Jerusalem on the back of a donkey (or two). Cloaks and palms and celebration shook the people, and vice versa. Songs of children rang out. Shouts of “Hosanna! Come and save us, Lord.”
And then ... the darkness swirled. Bargaining and betrayal. Lies and deceit. Manipulation and half-truths. Fear and anger. Scattering. Hiding. Pain. Death. Grief. All in one single week. All in such a way that it became both the miracle of our world ... and a narrative that crosses human cultures. Even the stones cry out. The earth shakes and quakes. Heavenly beings intercede.
Yes, we are witness to disappointment. Not simply the interruption of our plans by an ongoing pandemic, or change in presidents, or floodwaters that rise, or lives that come undone. We know disappointment because of the archetypal story. We know it in the marrow of our bones. We know it in the atoms that our ancestors breathed and now we take in and exhale.
We know disappointment. But still, I will keep on singing, even a quiet song in my heart. Keep on singing. The days are yet unfolding.
