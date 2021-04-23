JUST SAYIN': Great expectations

Some things have to be broken to be their best. The dirt in my garden had slept since late last summer. I’m sure it wondered if it would ever be called up again, but Sunday morning early, the bugle sounded as the tractor and tiller scratched her back and woke her from her slumber. She is broken now and more beautiful than ever. The leaves that had accumulated across her were sent to the side and tilled down below, giving back to the organic fertility she doesn’t have to spare. Other dirt is more adept and talented than she’s ever been. She’s just how she’s always been, hard and not very good at growing things. She can’t help it; she was made that way. She’s envied the other softer dirt, with darker bits that are more conducive to a healthy garden, but she does her best, every year. And as the tractor opens her up, she sighs out all the life sealed up in her for months, and that smell, that sweet, dirty, life smell. She’s awake.