JUST SAYIN': Great expectations

Some things have to be broken to be their best. The dirt in my garden had slept since late last summer. I’m sure it wondered if it would ever be called up again, but Sunday morning early, the bugle sounded as the tractor and tiller scratched her back and woke her from her slumber. She is broken now and more beautiful than ever. The leaves that had accumulated across her were sent to the side and tilled down below, giving back to the organic fertility she doesn’t have to spare. Other dirt is more adept and talented than she’s ever been. She’s just how she’s always been, hard and not very good at growing things. She can’t help it; she was made that way. She’s envied the other softer dirt, with darker bits that are more conducive to a healthy garden, but she does her best, every year. And as the tractor opens her up, she sighs out all the life sealed up in her for months, and that smell, that sweet, dirty, life smell. She’s awake.
Why does she smell so good? Because we know what that smell means. It means something is about to happen. That newly plowed earth tells us that it is spring and we have the renewed hope of life. We have her work that keeps us busy, the dirt that fills our fingernails and the lines in our hands, if we’re lucky, and if we’re really fortunate, the fruit of her body to feast on and put up in some weeks. In the meantime, we have some great expectations.
She smells like your skin when the sun’s kissed it all day. She’s somewhere between sweat and the iron in the water and soil leaching out, drawn up to the surface of her and your skin like a magnet to the metal in her. Pulled out as a necessity. Like gravity, un-fightable.
Looking forward to something, anything, makes life so much better. We talk about things like “quality of life,” and I have to think that greatly depends on what the next day brings, more than this one. When we know there is something coming up, it lifts our chin to look for it. Spring and her blooms float in like a birthday party balloon, and it’s time to look up again.
The plants are already started and mostly waiting at the greenhouse. The seeds are itching right now, like a little league batter on deck. Put me in, Coach. Just let me show you what I can do. The flowering bushes and baby leaves on the trees hang themselves like Christmas garland in the vernal holiday air. Something special is about to happen. Wait for it.
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.