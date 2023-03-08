Local motivational author Mary Jane Umberger has struck gold once again with her sophomore publication, Reflections of Joy, released in late January, which is a gorgeously-presented array of photographs depicting everyday people in the various joyful acts of life. I was honored to participate in her last project, Simply Grateful, to which Reflections of Joy is the perfect follow-up. In this new volume, there are also a number of photos featuring the natural beauty of our community and world and the magnificence of animal life and pets who unconditionally bring joy to those who truly love them. Simply stated, if this just-over 150-page book with more than 200 vibrant photos does not make you smile, nothing will.

The first chapter, “The Wonder of New Beginnings,” focuses on the joy of new life, both in the individual and matrimonial sense. There is a particular photograph in this section to which I am partial. I attended the wedding of the former Martha Walters when she married my best friend Jacob Sharitz in August 2017. Martha’s pet cow Uh-Oh was, as Martha put it, her “maid of udder.” Named for her accidental arrival, I remembered greeting Uh-Oh at the wedding, donned in her magnificent pin of roses, which she returned with a nod and polite moo. Uh-Oh died this past year, making the photo of her and Martha by Heather Atkins, even more poignant.

There’s one more photo featuring another of my best friends of which I must make special mention. For nearly a quarter-century, Lamar Kyle has been a friend on whom I could always call when in need. Just like Jacob, Lamar has been a better friend to me than I could ever reciprocate. Working as a magistrate by day, he is a devoted father, son, brother and friend to all who know him.

Within the section entitled “The Joy of Service,” highlighting those captured happily giving of their time and talents to benefit others, it is no surprise to me that he is photographed in Reflections of Joy volunteering at Open Door Café, Wytheville’s non-profit, pay-what-you-can restaurant as a board member of HOPE (Helping Overcome Poverty’s Existence), Inc. The Open Door Café serves healthy, locally-sourced food to anyone regardless of means. Lamar has dedicated his life to the service of others and I am honored and blessed to call him a close friend.

In the “The Love of Family” chapter, a photo of young Abby laughs off the tickle of a bearded kiss from her grandfather Bobby Taylor. His wife, affectionately known to Abby and all her grandchildren as “Nanny Red,” is my dear friend Marcella. As a proud girl dad of an only child, I also appreciated the photo of my high school friend Eric Camden and his daughter Cora sharing a special moment. There is also a quote offered in that section, which resonated with me deeply,

“Fathers are a son’s first hero and a daughter’s first love,” it reads.

As the son of an elderly father and father of an angel who owns my heart, I can appreciate both sides of that adage with a genuine sense of gratitude, love and, of course, joy. Also Martha’s niece, Cora is featured again in the “Animal Friends Who Become Family Members” section assuring a newborn calf she is loved, adjacent to another photo of Martha and her “queen cow,” Uh-Oh.

In the “Great American Past Times” section, the Wytheville Vintage Baseball Teams, which mimic the game as it was played in the nineteenth century, is featured. Wytheville Department of Museums program and site coordinator Michael Gillman formed Wytheville’s vintage teams. One, the Deacons, is the namesake of Deacon Phillippe, a Rural Retreat native who pitched in the first World Series in 1909. The other, the Bereans, was named after the church that funded their uniforms.

Mary Jane took the same avenue I did in my columns by touching on each of the crucial course offerings of the Wythe County Technology Center in her “Rewards of Lifelong Learning” chapter. Pictured are two young gentlemen learning the intricacies of a car motor by disassembling and reassembling it. Also featured are two young ladies taking blood pressures, learning to interpret systolic and diastolic readings. A couple of recipes are offered in the book including a glazed five-flavor pound cake and founding Wytheville Community College librarian Anna Ray Roberts’s famous frosted pumpkin cookies in respective chapters on the joys of food and holidays.

Photographs of Abby Wilner and her daughter Emmy jointly enjoying their love for art in the book’s “The Fulfillment of Creative Expression” offering caught my attention. Despite her career as a counselor, Abby loves teaching painting classes as often as possible, her portraits of patron’s dogs lining the walls of Wytheville’s 7 Dogs BrewPub. Abby is also amidst a brave battle with cancer, her smile and optimism outshining any hardship she may endure. Our thoughts and prayers are with her. Fittingly, Cheryl Bess and her young grandson Jack remind us with side-by-side photos in the next chapter that when we need encouragement, it is often helpful to simply look up.

The “Seasonal Reflections by Mother Nature” chapter offers breathtaking views of our area including mountainous views of rainbows and the majestic Sally Run. Finally, a photographic collection of New Year toasts rounds out Reflections of Joy featuring the dapper, tux-laden young Tucker Bryant raising a glass of his favorite non-alcoholic beverage.

Available at www.wythegratitude.com for $20 plus $5 shipping and handling, a portion of each sale of Reflections of Joy will be donated to Smile Train, a non-profit charity providing corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates, which will, as the author says, “help them find their smile.”