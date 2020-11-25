OPINION: Will 'Hillbilly Elegy' help or hurt Appalachia?

Even though most of Appalachia never mined coal, coal does give us a useful way to talk about the region: Here’s an industry that made a lot of people rich, but it didn’t make the region rich. Unfortunately, that’s the nature of extraction industries — the wealth they create usually flows out of the region. Arguably the one exception in Appalachia is Pittsburgh, although it actually underscores the point about extraction wealth flowing out of the community. Coal from Appalachia — other parts of Appalachia — fired the steel furnaces of Pittsburgh that turned the city into a major manufacturing center. By 1910, Pittsburgh sometimes accounted for half the nation’s steel output. Today, Pittsburgh has successfully pivoted to create a new economy as a high-tech city based on medicine and robotics. Powering that transition have been the city’s universities, one of which is Carnegie-Mellon University — founded by the steel magnate Andrew Carnegie. If you want to look at it this way, low-wage laborers in Southwest Virginia helped make Pittsburgh into a global metropolis. Roanoke might be a smaller exception: The business of transporting coal turned Big Lick into a real city but didn’t do much for, say, Pocahontas and other towns closer to the actual extraction.

The challenge today — be it for the coal-producing parts of Appalachia or the non-coal-producing parts — is how to better plug into the economy of the 21st century. That’s a challenge for all of rural America, not just Appalachia. The so-called information economy rewards communities with deep labor pools of tech-savvy workers. That may describe Pittsburgh — where Apple, Facebook and Google all have offices now — but not, say, Pocahontas or Pennington Gap. Once a small community could hold out hope for attracting a factory — Middletown, Ohio, where “Hillbilly Elegy” is set, had a steel plant. A lot of those jobs, though, are gone — either gone overseas where labor is cheaper or gone completely as the economy changes. There are a lot fewer opportunities for workers with only a high school diploma. Even many factory jobs today require more: We’ve pointed out before that one reason the Eldor Corp. auto parts plant located in Botetourt County was that it needs a lot of workers certified by Virginia Western Community College’s mechatronics program. To build a new economy, rural localities have to figure out how to raise the skill level of their workforce — which means getting a lot of adults to go back to school. That’s a daunting prospect (but also one reason why community colleges matter so much).