JUST SAYIN': Party time

It’s the eldest boy’s birthday. Not today. Not tomorrow. In fact it’s still not for some weeks, but he’s already had a surprise party. His buddies at college took him out last weekend for his birthday because they will all be gone back to their respective homes by the time his birthday rolls around. Ain’t that sweet? One of the games they played for my ambitious son was “Pin the Gavel on the President,” which if you know him is very annoyingly appropriate, given his lofty ambitions. The game was a nod to his being president of his frat, not the president of us all. But hey. We could do worse.
Surprise parties are one thing but the lines were blurred with the gavel into political parties and my mind starts to race into parties of all kinds. Let’s discuss.
Aren’t all parties political to a point? Politics isn’t just, after all, about elected offices. It’s about who is scratching whose back and who is holding whose hand. (That sentence just blew my mind. Who/Whom/Who’s/Whose….shewee. This is above my pay grade). Even if you have a simple, social get-together at your house, it’s a type of politics. You show favoritism to those you invite and a certain snub to those who don’t make the list. Favoritism is politics at its best…or worst, depending.
Remember little kids’ parties? When my boys were little it was “expected” to have a party for your kid, decorate with a theme and have treat bags for all the little kiddy guests. We did this in full force maybe twice. Once I remember for sure. You realize very quickly that the cheap, plastic treats go straight in the garbage and they’re just something else to clutter up the floor of your car. If you don’t want them, then no doubt anyone else does either. Why waste the money? After a few years, my boys’ birthdays settled into a routine of a cake, going out to eat at their eatery of choice and a gift. That’s about it. It was probably not enough, and it will give them something to talk about in therapy later.
My only birthday party I recall was when I was about eight. I had two friends over and we played in the creek. There were no treats, no decorations, and we had a ball. Just sayin’. My friends did throw me a surprise party for my 40th. That will be remembered for sure. Just like in the movies: I walked into a dark house and everyone yelled surprise. My oldest had even had them park their cars somewhere else and shuttled them in, lest their vehicles give away the surprise. Good times for sure. A party can make you feel special indeed.
You know what party doesn’t make you feel special? A Tupperware party. Or any of the kind where the purpose is for you to order something from the hostess’s catalog so she can get free stuff. We’re socially obligated to show up, spend time and money, and we’re paid with good company and some finger food. At best. Just give me the catalog. And if I can’t find anything I need, I’ll just give you a donation. WOW, what a bad attitude I have! WOW, what a misnomer “party” is to be attached to such torture. The word party implies fun. There was Pampered Chef, Home Interior, and 100 others I can’t remember right now. I now prefer the much more time efficient form we have these days with these online parties or whatever. See if there’s something you like, and if not, scroll on. Much less commitment required. I’m down with that.
Another thing we call a party, which shouldn’t be called a party, is a cleaning party. You ever hear that? Or a painting party. Or a moving party. What this means is that I need help with menial labor, and if you come, I will provide pizza and perhaps something to drink, and we will trudge through the chore together. You don’t want to be there, and neither do I, but at some point you committed to being my friend, and that’s what friends do.
Really, the word party implies a good time, but it can also describe chaos. Like a war party. A free-for-all-brouhaha of aggression and pandemonium…and Tupperware. Give this all some thought next time you have a party. Be sure and pin the tail on whatever seems appropriate. Party on, Wayne. Party on, Garth.
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.