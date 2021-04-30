JUST SAYIN': Party time

It’s the eldest boy’s birthday. Not today. Not tomorrow. In fact it’s still not for some weeks, but he’s already had a surprise party. His buddies at college took him out last weekend for his birthday because they will all be gone back to their respective homes by the time his birthday rolls around. Ain’t that sweet? One of the games they played for my ambitious son was “Pin the Gavel on the President,” which if you know him is very annoyingly appropriate, given his lofty ambitions. The game was a nod to his being president of his frat, not the president of us all. But hey. We could do worse.

Surprise parties are one thing but the lines were blurred with the gavel into political parties and my mind starts to race into parties of all kinds. Let’s discuss.

Aren’t all parties political to a point? Politics isn’t just, after all, about elected offices. It’s about who is scratching whose back and who is holding whose hand. (That sentence just blew my mind. Who/Whom/Who’s/Whose….shewee. This is above my pay grade). Even if you have a simple, social get-together at your house, it’s a type of politics. You show favoritism to those you invite and a certain snub to those who don’t make the list. Favoritism is politics at its best…or worst, depending.