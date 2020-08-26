COUNTRY FEEDBACK: Ode to an outlaw

This isn’t a column about a good dog.
This is a story about Stryder.
Wrapped in a black furry leather jacket and white T-shirt, the gregarious “Greaser” wandered up to the house one day uninvited – a mangy mutt from the wrong side of dog town looking for a handout and a hangout.
We gave him both.
After a few days of mooching veggie corndogs (don’t judge), Stryder decided he liked to wander and got picked up by the cops.
They took him to the stir in Wytheville.
We – perhaps succumbing to the allure of his charming bad boy persona – bailed him out and put him on home confinement.
That’s when the stealing and the brawling started.
It wasn’t long before Stryder’s “sticky paws and jaws” got us in hot water with the neighbor.
He pinched her bird feeders, Christmas decorations and even the occasional clothing item.
We put him on probation, but the rebel kept rebelling.
When he wasn’t burglarizing birdseed, he was full-on “West Side Story” with the wildlife.
Stryder never met an opossum that he didn’t like…to eat.
Through the years, he chased, battled or fatally bruised an unfortunate number of these painfully slow marsupials along with bears, bees, a blacksnake, rabbits, raccoons, groundhogs, a fox, a chicken, snapping turtles, mice and moths. He also had a penchant for courteous hunters’ discarded deer parts, and lugged home many a head, leg or complete carcass.
He loved humans, though, and we – the humans who got him hooked on kibble and hugs -- discouraged, but overlooked, his killer instincts.
The “S” in Stryder stood for “stubborn.”
Nothing delighted him more than watching his frantic, delirious handlers chasing him down the road at 1 a.m. during a bathroom break gone awry. His devilish grin at capture signaled his appreciation for the enthusiastic participation in his bad behavior, which once included a well-placed head butt and lingering black eye for his pursuer.
Even after the years turned him into a graying mellow fellow, he still took great pride in running – or limping -- away from those Simmons squares trying to harsh his cool canine vibe and force him back in the house.
On Sunday, those many years of hard living and sticking it to the man – and woman – finally caught up with the savage scamp, and he let us know he was tired.
This time, we let him go.
For nearly 17 years of thick, thin and everything between, he wasn’t a good dog; he was the best dog ever.
Sure, everyone says that, but they say it because it’s true.
Pets – even the more mischievous ones – are meaningful – and magical – to those who love them.
You know, there’s a verse in the Bible that says God knows all the birds, and all the creatures of the field belong to him.
Well, God, I’m sure you’re already familiar with a wayward, wonderful wayfaring stranger named Stryder.
Please welcome him with open arms. Oh, and you may want to hide your manger scene.
Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 19, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.
