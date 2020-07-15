Written to say: “ALL IN THIS TOGETHER” IS FALSE!
The United States has the highest number of COVID-19 cases (both infections and deaths) in the WORLD. Most credible medical expects think the number is much higher because we still aren’t doing things like contact tracing.
Who is affected by COVID-19 in terms of severity is wildly disproportionate. African Americans and Latinos have been much harder hit (as in, likely to be hospitalized and die) from this than whites, while having less access to health care resources. Seniors and those with preexisting health problems are both at-risk groups, as we’ve seen COVID-19 decimate nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Those who are lower-income have fared less well, though they get less press than glittery celebs who got infected. (See, they were TRYING to show us that they’re human, too! And I know that some died. I’m sorry.)
Essential workers: Let’s mention for a minute about how THEY might feel about this “ALL IN IT” nonsense. Health care workers who couldn’t get needed PPE? Those unseen who work (often at minimum wage) to keep health care facilities OPERATING? How about grocery workers, warehouse workers and those who harvest the food we depend upon? Those who work in the meat-processing plants that keep getting shut down because of COVID-19 outbreaks?
Masks and social distancing: By now everyone knows that wearing a mask will help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Or at least, everyone has HEARD this info. But obviously not everyone believes it. Or cares. Or thinks it more important than their individual liberty or political belief or whatever. They are content to let OTHERS do the work for THEM and also to put OTHERS in harm’s way. In other words, they don’t care about the rest of us.
You get my point here.
