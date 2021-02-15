JUST SAYIN': I'm so excited

Being enthusiastic about anything remotely special reminds me of a simpler time all together. Remember when you got excited about snow? Not even just for the first one or snow at Christmas, but we got excited for every single chance of snow. You’ll hear a lot of people, at least around here, say if you love snow you must not be a farmer. I totally get that. I was once the one out feeding in it myself. However, as a kid, I still loved snow. I felt guilty about it because I knew it did make things harder, but somehow it was just so exciting, it was worth it! How crazy is that?

Do you remember not just being excited about snow but other little things, too? Remember when you were so thrilled about the prospect of going anywhere at all that you tried on different clothes just to see what made you look best? Do kids still do that? I guess? Maybe at least the girls. Who knows? I don’t have any daughters or sisters. I can tell you that neither my brothers did that silliness nor do my sons. Be that as it may, when I was in high school, I would stand in front of the full length mirror in my room and try on outfit after outfit, so ridiculously obsessed and self-conscious was I then. Once my sister-in-law came in the room and asked what the occasion was. “Tuesday?” That was all it took. So much thought and anticipation were put into every single adventure out of the house. Those days are long gone for sure. It’s elastic-waist pants from here on out, baby. Be careful trying them. They’re dangerous. You’ll never go back. As belts go the way of the closet, so does the iron. In those same days, I ironed everything, even T-shirts and jeans. I only use irons now for interviews, weddings, and funerals. Just sayin’.