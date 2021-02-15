JUST SAYIN': I'm so excited

The halftime show isn’t even over and all my company is gone. Let’s be real. I had to Google who was even playing in the Super Bowl. Zero interest have I in professional football. Why were we even watching at all? Because it’s a thing! It’s the Super Bowl! It’s a reason to have special food and its social, isn’t it? It’s a reason to hang out with friends. Pardon the pun, but I’m game!
Being enthusiastic about anything remotely special reminds me of a simpler time all together. Remember when you got excited about snow? Not even just for the first one or snow at Christmas, but we got excited for every single chance of snow. You’ll hear a lot of people, at least around here, say if you love snow you must not be a farmer. I totally get that. I was once the one out feeding in it myself. However, as a kid, I still loved snow. I felt guilty about it because I knew it did make things harder, but somehow it was just so exciting, it was worth it! How crazy is that?
Do you remember not just being excited about snow but other little things, too? Remember when you were so thrilled about the prospect of going anywhere at all that you tried on different clothes just to see what made you look best? Do kids still do that? I guess? Maybe at least the girls. Who knows? I don’t have any daughters or sisters. I can tell you that neither my brothers did that silliness nor do my sons. Be that as it may, when I was in high school, I would stand in front of the full length mirror in my room and try on outfit after outfit, so ridiculously obsessed and self-conscious was I then. Once my sister-in-law came in the room and asked what the occasion was. “Tuesday?” That was all it took. So much thought and anticipation were put into every single adventure out of the house. Those days are long gone for sure. It’s elastic-waist pants from here on out, baby. Be careful trying them. They’re dangerous. You’ll never go back. As belts go the way of the closet, so does the iron. In those same days, I ironed everything, even T-shirts and jeans. I only use irons now for interviews, weddings, and funerals. Just sayin’.
Going out in general was such a treat, and we can identify with that specialness more now because of Covid, right? The anticipation of thinking , yay maybe we can go out to eat! As a teenager, Daddy wouldn’t let me go anywhere if they were calling for any weather, and from the time I got my license it seemed like it only snowed on the weekends. How could this be? Don’t we all miss being younger and thinner? Well, most of us. When getting ready was a ritual. Now my ritual is glancing at what I’m already wearing to make sure it’s clean. If the answer is yes, then that’s what I’ll wear. But back then, a shower had to be had immediately before going out, any and every time. Most of that was because I had the smell of manure in my hair at all times. Walking into a milk barn will get that smell attached to all soft surfaces as sure as cigarette smoke in a bingo hall. The shower and hair had to be fresh lest I smelled like Bessie. Ah, the preparation that took place!
Remember going to restaurants? I remember as a much younger kid looking at menus and deciding what to order. I don’t actually do that anymore, because I know what I will get. If it’s Chinese, it’s sesame chicken. If it’s Mexican, it’s arroz con pollo. ACP, all the way, baby! If it’s literally anywhere else, it’s a cheeseburger and fries. How and when did I become so boring? I’m not sure but I think the catalyst was disappointment. You order something new and it’s terrible, and you’re so disgusted with a waste of money that you vow to never let this happen again. Next time I will order something I know I like. I’m not taking any chances!
And therein lays the crux of the matter, I think. When we get old, we are playing it safe. Heck, I’ve almost gotten to the age where I have to consider falling as a very bad thing, not just as a mild embarrassment. Playing it safe is all well and good but it does not lend itself much to excitement, does it? Maybe it’s one of God’s subtle adjustments to our brains that he lets us be all right with it. As we get old and boring, old and boring also seems more appealing. I don’t have any desire to have to stand in front of the mirror and think about what to wear. As long as this sweatshirt doesn’t have food on it, I think I’m OK. And I’m OK with a cheeseburger and fries, every single time. It’s like an old friend.
I think I’ll take comfort over excitement these days…except for snow and Super Bowl get-togethers. It’s still all right to have a little fun, right?
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.