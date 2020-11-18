OPINION: Virginia Highlands Holiday Market could brighten a dull season at Martha Washington

This new event at the Martha Washington Inn, 150 W. Main St., brings back some of the festival tradition to where it began — and which has not been used as a festival site for more than 10 years.

It also gives us hope that perhaps life can begin returning to normal after months of disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Festival Director Becky Brett said the holiday market will help keep the festival alive after its cancellation this past summer deprived the organization of revenue that would be needed to get the 2021 festival going.

“As with all creative endeavors, this one was born out of necessity,” Brett said in a recent story about the holiday market by Joe Tennis in the Bristol Herald Courier.

The weather should be a bit different from that of the summer festival, though, Brett noted.

“Bundle up,” she said. “That’s part of the experience — bundling up together, grabbing a hot cocoa and walking around the booths.”

This market also is a new venture for the hotel, which suffered its own losses during the spring’s COVID-19 shutdown.

“We are excited to be hosting a brand-new holiday craft market this season,” said Kimberly Kelly, manager of guest services at the inn.