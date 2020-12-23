OPINION: PSA on contact tracing

There is no silver bullet for defeating COVID-19. This is true in spite of the recent regulatory approval of two highly effective vaccines. It could be a year or longer before enough Americans are vaccinated to provide true “herd” immunity. In the meantime, bringing the pandemic under control in the United States will continue to rely on testing and the application of evidence-based public interventions: mask wearing, physical distancing and contact tracing. These time-tested approaches are key to interrupting the spread of infectious agents like coronavirus.

In the United States, scientists and public health officials, as well as many political leaders, have repeatedly encouraged mask wearing and social distancing. Much less attention has been paid to the critical role of contact tracing in slowing the pandemic.

This omission is sidelining a major weapon in our battle against COVID-19. Unlike mask wearing and social distancing, which involve an individual’s simple decision to act (or not to act), contact tracing requires more players and steps. It takes skilled interviewers, sophisticated data-collection tools and the resources to monitor and support those who are asked to isolate or quarantine. Most crucially, it requires the participation and cooperation of the public.