BREATHING ROOM: Learning happens where we look

Learning happens where we look. Growth happens in the areas we give attention. Our little one learns new ideas and concepts from her peers at an astounding rate.

“Where did you hear about that [YouTuber]?” (As if I even knew the person had a YouTube vlog?) Her reply? “I just knowed it, Momma.”

Was it from the old Looney Tunes shows that she somehow learned of L.O.L. dolls? Or was that from her friends?

Learning happens where we look. She has been learning her numbers for quite a long while. This school year brought a sing-song poem about how to draw the numbers. She quickly stored the formation rhymes in her growing brain, save that of number 6. Because she “just knowed it.” Why bother with a poem, she implies!

Learning happens where we look. We often look at what receives the light or focus. But what about what does not come out of the darkness? The year 2020 (and several before it) has been a year that casts long shadows. We have either been shown or allowed ourselves to see deeper shadows. Shadows we pretended were not there, shadows we assumed had long since faded or shadows that were somehow “acceptable” things.