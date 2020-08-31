Extension Answers: Scouting and mapping your farm and lawn

A few weeks back, we discussed the need to put the sprayer away for a month or two. Late August can be a maddening time for farmers as they watch weeds seemingly take their fields and pastures over. Adding to the frustration is the need for a doer to take on the difficult task of doing nothing.
While we would all like to have pristine farmscapes, free from the burden of weeds, there is also the reality that being weed-free is a pipe dream for the most part. That reality can be our own worst enemy as well, causing us to just give up and let our places go. After all, controlling weeds takes the two things that are in the greatest demand on a farm: time and money.
Looking at weeds is never high on anyone’s to-do list (short of an extension agent that is); however, taking the time to scout our fields, identifying weeds, and making accurate maps of what weed is where is certainly not a waste of time.
What you may find is that there are not only the old “reliable” fiends like thistles and golden rod out there among our livestock, new invaders are taking advantage of thinner patches of grass and crops. Allergy sufferers know full well that ragweed is an issue as usual, but there are some lesser known enemies that are creeping in. A few that we are seeing with more regularity are beginning to bloom out as you read this.
The cooler weather has brought back the filmy white clouds of flowers from catchweed bedstraw. Bedstraw is easily controlled with 2, 4-D; however, getting out ahead of those blooms requires that you accurately record where the bedstraw is and treat that area as the bedstraw regenerates.
Like bedstraw, another prolific seed producer is making its way into our pastures. Varieties of Groundsel are quickly poking their seedheads up, and, once they bloom, the air can turn white with their dandelion-like seeds. Again, controlling them is fairly easy, but because of the number of seeds they can generate, that battle must not stop for several years.
In fact, weeds that are easily killed by chemical applications but continue to show back up are sending us a message if we pay attention. There are very few weeds that are easier to kill than a thistle, so one would think that after a year or two, they would not be a problem anymore. A few factors are why we have to always be vigilant.
Birds, wildlife and even our pets can give weed seeds a ride back to our homes and farms. Seeds that cling to hair, such as bedstraw, cocklebur, and burdock, get an exterior ride, while thistles and autumn olive can be deposited with a little shot of fertilizer after taking a gastric ride to your place.
Many weed seeds do not have to germinate in the next growing cycle as well. Thistle seeds have been shown to be able to survive decades before springing to life. This is why it is so important to get after these pesky rascals before they bloom. A thistle with a seedhead, even after it is sprayed and killed, will have enough gas in the tank to take those seeds to maturity.
Given that it takes years to get a place cleaned up and even more years to maintain it, it is very important to mix it up when it comes to our control tactics. Plants and insects can and will over time build up resistance to certain chemical pathways. If you continue to use the same control in the same way year after year, the surviving pests will cross pollenate or interbreed with other survivors, developing offspring that are genetically able to take that control method and keep right on growing in both individual size and population numbers.
So scout those fields. Know your enemy and what will be the most effective control and the best time and way to apply that control and then record it so you can remember the hows, wheres and whys of controlling these pests.
Dr. Andy Overbay is Smyth County’s agriculture and natural resources extension agent.
