SHOTS FROM SHALLOTTE: Daddy's Chevy

Editor’s note: After finding some old black and white photos in a Shallotte, North Carolina, antiques store, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw, thought the subject matter was worthy of remembering. Here’s a fictionalized account of the story behind the snapshots.
That old car covered in the tarp is what I want to tell you about. The year was 1950 but that old Chevy was a 1936 model. It had been Daddy’s first car. He kept it covered to take care of it because he had worked so hard to get it. It meant the world to him. See how he has his leg cocked up on the fender? Owning it like a hunter owns a kill.
Daddy’s people was from up in West Virginia. There wutn’t a farmer in the bunch. None of them had any land flat enough to do much more than a garden. No way you could put up hay on the sides of them rocks. They all made a living in the coal mines. Daddy and his daddy and his daddy.
I used to wonder if Daddy had ever thought about or wanted to do anything besides work in the mines. Those mountains have a way of holding you back, I reckon. It wutnt just the bigness of them around the roads, making it hard to get in and out. It wutnt just the way they let all the water run down and then the whole holler would flood you out half the time. It wutnt the way they kept the sun out and kept it so cold to where the snow wouldn’t melt off before another one came. It was that but it was all the more. Them mountains was so tall they kept you from thinking there was much else on the other side of them. Like the whole world was right here and what you could see. All the people you knowed was all them that ever was and how things are is just how things are.
When you resign yourself to a life without thinking much about choices, it does, I reckon, make the whole thing easier to swaller. It’s easier to tolerate walking down deep in the cold and dark and coming out with that dark all over you if you don’t think about a place somewheres else that has sunshine that warms your face and people smile just because. Daddy used to tell me how bad things was back in them days. I couldn’t tell whether he was sad about it or proud of it or missing it. Like it was awful but he was glad he went through it because he knew it made him tougher.
His daddy, my granddaddy, had been a miner before the union came in. He knew how hard things could really be. He was at Matewan, Daddy said, when all that killing happened. Daddy was proud of that like somebody is proud of a veteran. He said it was a war. Things still wutnt very good for all of us when I was a little feller in that hooded jacket in that picture but Daddy sure had come a long way. His hands wutn’t stained black anymore.
Grandaddy’s daddy had mined with a mule, they said. I never did get to meet him. He was gone before I got here. Nobody lived very long working the way they did. I have his pocket watch, though. You can’t see the face or the numbers, for they’re all stained black with coal dust. Grandmaw always said if that much got under the watch glass, don’t you know what’s in your chest? I reckon she was right. I still cough these days.
Daddy got the cough too. Black lung they call it. He didn’t live too much longer than this picture. I reckon I was about 10 years old there. I remember it good because Daddy was all dressed up. I don't’ remember now why or where we was going but I can tell you it didn’t happen very often.
I truly don’t know what became of that old Chevy. I reckon Mommy sold it off when Daddy died but I wish I had it now. I remember how proud Daddy was of it. He liked to do the math to figure how much coal he had hauled to pay for it.
I wish I had that old Chevy. I wish I had that man in the picture. But I was there and I got the knowing.
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.
