JUST SAYIN': Abraham Lincoln's bellybutton

We all must have procedures in how we do things. When I hang clothes on the line, I always hang pants, facing me, from the top, and I use three pins. When I hang shirts, I hang them facing me from the bottom and use two pins. Once earlier this summer, I had my niece helping me. She was hanging the clothes just fine, but it was driving me nuts that she wasn’t doing it the same way I do. I don’t consider myself OCD at all, and if you ever saw my house you would agree. But daggone, the shirts can’t be hung by the top. You’ll get those little raised up horns on the shoulders when they dry. I do all these things the same way every time, out of long-standing habit.

To this day, every time we grill burgers, for a split millisecond, I think, I need to call Mommy and have her come up. She passed in 2008. Will I ever stop doing that? I don’t know. It was a long-standing habit.

Do you wash dishes the same way? Left to right, soap water in left sink, rinse water in right. Start with plates, cups and mugs. Finally the big pots and pans and end with silverware. Same way every time. I’m not sure why. I don’t make the rules.