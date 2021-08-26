JUST SAYIN': Abraham Lincoln's bellybutton

We have all been there. The power is out and it’s dark in the house. You can’t see a dern thing. You walk into a room, feeling your way along, and what’s the first thing you do? Reach for the light switch. I do it every time. I know good and well there ain’t no juice, but I still flip the switch. WHY? Long-standing habit.
Our house when I was growing up was probably a quarter mile from the dairy barn. We walked to and from many times, but we also drove, depending on weather and how much time we had. My mother drove over there so many times, every day, when she was driving to town, she often accidentally turned in at the barn, out of long-standing habit. She said the car didn’t know how to go any other way.
Isn’t it funny how we do these things? Is it what they call muscle memory? A habit is defined as a regular tendency or practice. The things we do every day, right? And the more we do them, the more cemented they become. That’s why they have that saying about the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. We all do it. Whatever it is….over and over.
We sit in the same pew in church don’t we? I took a little trip last week, and as part of the trip we took a short, two-hour bus tour of a battlefield (that might be another story). We stopped mid-way for a bathroom break and everyone got off the bus. I thought before we got off the bus, I bet everyone sits back down in the same spots. Sure enough, even though we had only boarded the bus one time before, we all went right back to our seats. How quickly habits are formed. So the long-standing ones are indeed hard to break.
We all must have procedures in how we do things. When I hang clothes on the line, I always hang pants, facing me, from the top, and I use three pins. When I hang shirts, I hang them facing me from the bottom and use two pins. Once earlier this summer, I had my niece helping me. She was hanging the clothes just fine, but it was driving me nuts that she wasn’t doing it the same way I do. I don’t consider myself OCD at all, and if you ever saw my house you would agree. But daggone, the shirts can’t be hung by the top. You’ll get those little raised up horns on the shoulders when they dry. I do all these things the same way every time, out of long-standing habit.
To this day, every time we grill burgers, for a split millisecond, I think, I need to call Mommy and have her come up. She passed in 2008. Will I ever stop doing that? I don’t know. It was a long-standing habit.
Do you wash dishes the same way? Left to right, soap water in left sink, rinse water in right. Start with plates, cups and mugs. Finally the big pots and pans and end with silverware. Same way every time. I’m not sure why. I don’t make the rules.
It was recently brought to my attention that we even bathe the same way every time, don’t we? Step into the shower water, apply shampoo. Rinse it out. Get the wash rag and soap it up. Start with the face, then pits and so on. Now you might know I was pretty sick last year. Praise God I am better! But because of several surgeries, fun fact, I no longer have a belly button. Do you know I still find myself trynna wash my belly button? I have been washing myself the same way for decades and I still reach down with the wash rag to clean my missing belly button. Ain’t that a kick? Wonder when that will ever stop?
All the time I was growing up, my whole life, milking time was 3:30 a.m. and p.m. Slight adjustments were made in later years when we went to milking three times a day, but you get the idea. Cows are milked every day at the same time, come heck, high water, three feet of snow, Christmas, death, weddings, bad days, power outages, natural disasters, school plays, or sick puppies. Everything stops and the cows are milked, no matter what. No one but a dairy farmer can really get that.
I have it so ingrained into my brain that I have to be home to feed at 3:30, I STILL catch myself when I’m out in town, looking at my watch and for a brief moment thinking, I better hurry up. I have to tell myself then there is nothing to hurry for. The cows are long gone and the calves don’t need fed. What a long-standing habit.
Abraham Lincoln was a pretty smart feller (understatement much?). He said in a letter to his friend Joshua Speed, “I am slow to learn and slow to forget that which I have learned. My mind is like piece of steel, hard to scratch anything on it, and almost impossible after you get it there to rub it out.” I felt that, Mr. Lincoln. At least when it comes to habits. I bet he washed his belly button the same way every time, too.
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.