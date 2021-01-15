JUST SAYIN': A pardoning of the past

Consider amnesia. I looked this up. My friend Mr. Google tells us that there are many types of amnesia. Anterograde amnesia is when you can remember everything up to a certain time, perhaps when an injury occurred, but you are unable to create any new memories after that. To me, that would be like your life stopping at that time. If you couldn’t remember anything that happened after that, then what point is there?

Next there is retrograde amnesia. This is just the opposite of the aforementioned case. Old memories are not retrievable and only new ones can be made. I don’t reckon that would be quite as scary as being stuck up to a point. That would be like a death date.

Dissociative amnesia is when a person doesn’t remember something that might be upsetting to them. While there are many more types of amnesia (It’s interesting; it’s worth a Google), all I know is what I’ve experienced.

“Don’t be defined by your past,” and yet who ARE we without our pasts? If someone asks me who I am, I don’t begin by telling them where I am going or what I plan to do. I begin by telling them I am Rex Morehead’s daughter, that I’m a teacher, etc. etc. These are all things in the past, aren’t they? They have already been decided and accomplished. But that’s who I am!