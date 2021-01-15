JUST SAYIN': A pardoning of the past

You hear people say, don’t let your past define you. I get it. While you shouldn’t carry a mistake on your shoulders for the rest of your life, neither should you rest on your laurels. It’s like going to church or mowing the yard. You can’t say you did it once so now you’re done. You gotta keep going, right? I have to think the notion of not letting your past define you has more to do with folks carrying guilt. Sometimes forgiving one’s self is the hardest thing to do. But sorry, folks! I’m going off on a tangent before I even got started. My point was about how we are told not to let the past define us, but who are we really without our past? Allow me to discuss.
If you keep up with my blabbering, you know that last week I wrote about my recent hospital stay. I was there for 40 days, just like the great flood. That’s a long time to you and me, Clark. As I wrote about the hallucinations I had, I haven’t spoken, I don’t think, about my lapse of memory. I remember deciding I needed to go to the emergency room and getting my middle son to drive me. I don’t even remember that night. That was October 21. The next thing I remember clearly was November 3, Election Day. So there were nearly two weeks of my own life that I have almost no memory of. So where was I during that time? I know physically I was in a bed, but where was “I”? The consciousness of Meagan? Forget one hand clapping, this is blowing my mind.
All this has gotten me thinking a lot about memories. It seems we are given the impression that “letting our past define us,” is a bad thing, and yet, who are we without our past?
Consider amnesia. I looked this up. My friend Mr. Google tells us that there are many types of amnesia. Anterograde amnesia is when you can remember everything up to a certain time, perhaps when an injury occurred, but you are unable to create any new memories after that. To me, that would be like your life stopping at that time. If you couldn’t remember anything that happened after that, then what point is there?
Next there is retrograde amnesia. This is just the opposite of the aforementioned case. Old memories are not retrievable and only new ones can be made. I don’t reckon that would be quite as scary as being stuck up to a point. That would be like a death date.
Dissociative amnesia is when a person doesn’t remember something that might be upsetting to them. While there are many more types of amnesia (It’s interesting; it’s worth a Google), all I know is what I’ve experienced.
“Don’t be defined by your past,” and yet who ARE we without our pasts? If someone asks me who I am, I don’t begin by telling them where I am going or what I plan to do. I begin by telling them I am Rex Morehead’s daughter, that I’m a teacher, etc. etc. These are all things in the past, aren’t they? They have already been decided and accomplished. But that’s who I am!
Our identity is right alongside every event leading up to the present time. I reckon to not be defined by our past is just letting us know that the future can be different if we want it to be. Personally, I’m thankful that I am not defined necessarily by some things I have done. It’s funny; wouldn’t you love to be able to pick and choose? Let’s erase that big mistake, but let’s shine and gloss that great achievement? No can do. Just gotta keep going, I reckon. Just gotta keep mowing the yard. ;)
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.