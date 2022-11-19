Millwald transformation just getting started

In less than a month, the long-awaited and much-anticipated re-opening of the Millwald Theatre promises to pack Wytheville’s Main Street, ushering in a new age for the already revitalized downtown.

In other parts of the region, landmark theaters have played an integral part in downtown growth, feeding restaurants, shops and other businesses along with keeping main streets packed.

So far, the Millwald has announced two shows. The first will feature two-time national flatpicking champion Scott Fore and National Heritage Award recipient Wayne Henderson presenting “A Celebration of Appalachian Music” on Dec. 9. On Dec. 15, Grammy Award-winning Grand Ole Opry star Pam Tillis will bring a Christmas program to the stage.

We’ve witnessed several times over how properties and ideas like the Millwald can help transform downtowns from places that are dead after 5 p.m. to vibrant spaces filled with activities and people. In many cases, such as Marion, the Lincoln Theatre’s resurgence brought a new puzzle – parking – for town leaders to solve.

As the new kid on the block, the Millwald absolutely deserves a victory lap.

We’re excited about the prospect of a re-energized downtown, along with the promise of more live event options and hope that it is the smashing success it deserves to be.

The Lincoln Theatre in Marion – particularly after it was launched into the national limelight via its affiliation with the PBS showcased “Song of the Mountains” series – has certainly set high hopes. Ditto for the Granada in downtown Bluefield, West Virginia, the Rex in Galax and the Historic Earle Theatre in nearby Mount Airy, North Carolina.

About that …

Wytheville is less than 30 miles to Marion and just a bit more than 30 over to Bluefield and Galax. To Mount Airy, the drive’s a bit longer, clocking in at roughly 50 miles. With the arrival of the Millwald on the scene, all of those towns and cities are home to wonderfully restored, operating theatres aimed at increasing tourism, education and entertainment.

For the most part, all the aforementioned theaters are chasing the same shows, with a few distinctions here and there. Carson Peters, a regular on the Lincoln stage, is also playing at the Rex in several weeks. Before opening up the Millwald stage, Henderson will be on stage at the Rex. And where the Earle, which features familiar acts like Balsam Range and Slate Mountain Ramblers, might stage a play based on the life of Henry “Box” Brown, the Lincoln opens the doors to comedian Killer Beaz and the Granada welcomes Envision.

We won’t bore you with a list of all the people on tap for each of the theaters. You can go to their Facebook pages and/or websites for that. The point is that there are opportunities, given the proximity of the theaters, for all of them to work together, building off one another’s successes and to increase buying power.

The theaters should absolutely look at the possibilities of simulcasting events from one to another, but also at sharing resources.

What would it take to create a regional youth program, perhaps tapping into the expertise found at Floyd’s June Bug Center?

We also would hope that each of the theaters would work together to bring in package shows, negotiating as a group to perhaps land bigger names and sharing information that can make the whole scene in this area more vibrant.