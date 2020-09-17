SHOTS FROM SHALLOTTE: Grandmother's house

The only phone sat on a telephone bench. It mattered not that the bench was uncomfortable for long sitting. Grandmother couldn’t hear well enough to talk on the phone anyway. The phone was a rotary and on a party line with my own parents and other grandmother. My father would yell and tell anyone else to get off the phone when he was ready to use it. My other grandmother would listen in for something to do.

Grandmother’s house alternately smelled of her powder or burned food. By the time I remember much there, she had gotten quite on in years and was not much good at fixing much in the kitchen. She had a convection oven she used just for toast, or burned it broiling it in the oven. Always sourdough bread. She fixed eggs and bacon for breakfast every day, which left the smoky memory of the lazy morning to hang on your clothes late into the afternoon.

The powder she wore was Coty. Every corner of the bedroom and bathroom stored a little box with white cotton balls pictured on it with gold foil around them. I think they were cotton balls. That’s how I remember them. And the smell permeated everywhere the bacon grease didn’t sneak.