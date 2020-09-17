SHOTS FROM SHALLOTTE: Grandmother's house

Editor’s note: After finding some old black and white photos in a Shallotte, North Carolina, antiques store, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw, thought the subject matter was worthy of remembering. Here’s a fictionalized account of the story behind the snapshots.
In the summer it was every day for dinner. We had supper at home, but dinner was always toted by my mother in a basket to my grandmother’s house. Fried taters, baked Big John’s beans. Never anything elaborate. Some salmon cakes fried up. A whole lot of variations of hamburger. Sometimes just fried into patties we called burger steaks. Mommy helped her with her chores, laundry and house stuff. And when there was time, Mommy and me played Canasta at the kitchen table.
The table was never cleared off. My mother and her mother both had a way of keeping things cluttered up. It wasn’t trash, but just stuff. Bottles of ketchup, stacks of bills, trinkets and bowls that needed put away in a spot, but never really found one. The table always had a plastic tablecloth on it that was easily wiped down. Once the dishes were washed in the sink, Grandmother would take the wet dish rag and wipe down the counters and the table, too. I still don’t think the dishes are finished until the kitchen is wiped down afterward.
This picture was the living room, though. The living room held furniture with drawers full of junk at all times. The TV was always tuned to one station. That was all our grandmother got in the mountains back then.
The only phone sat on a telephone bench. It mattered not that the bench was uncomfortable for long sitting. Grandmother couldn’t hear well enough to talk on the phone anyway. The phone was a rotary and on a party line with my own parents and other grandmother. My father would yell and tell anyone else to get off the phone when he was ready to use it. My other grandmother would listen in for something to do.
Grandmother’s house alternately smelled of her powder or burned food. By the time I remember much there, she had gotten quite on in years and was not much good at fixing much in the kitchen. She had a convection oven she used just for toast, or burned it broiling it in the oven. Always sourdough bread. She fixed eggs and bacon for breakfast every day, which left the smoky memory of the lazy morning to hang on your clothes late into the afternoon.
The powder she wore was Coty. Every corner of the bedroom and bathroom stored a little box with white cotton balls pictured on it with gold foil around them. I think they were cotton balls. That’s how I remember them. And the smell permeated everywhere the bacon grease didn’t sneak.
Grandmother kept her nails painted and her hair colored. She refused to wear a seatbelt lest it wrinkle her clothes. Things were different then, though. It was more the fashion to be fashionable than safe. I observed it all from the back seat, as I rolled around myself.
That radio was a prize possession before she got her TV. But she kept a large radio against the far wall even after the television made its appearance. It played records and eight tracks. By the time I came along, the eight track feature was broken and only the records played, and I spun my favorites. She might’ve not cared for my taste, but she couldn’t hear anyway.
She never kept a fire in that fireplace. She said it would smoke up the place. Somehow the bacon smoke doesn’t count, I guess. And those see-through curtains were gone by the time I was big enough to remember. She was alone by then and so afraid someone would see in. She got thick drapes and pinned them together every evening before dark, as if someone could pull them apart from the outside.
It’s funny then how the house changed as Grandmother grew older. As the sparkle in her eyes faded, so too did the light through the window. Closed drapes and neglected spider webs working together to hide the room from the day. The already faded wallpaper gave up its print to the gloom.
When I smell bacon frying or Coty powder, I always think of Grandmother’s house. I remember every corner. I know the hidden treasures in every drawer. When I listen, I can still hear her call, “Breakfast is waiting.”
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!