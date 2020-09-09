BREATHING ROOM: The song of the cicadas

Late summer bears a certain choral aspect. The songs of the cicadas throb across the hillsides and forest glades. “Are you there?” Now, the little black crickets combine their voices. They sing out of impulse, survival and a call to join with like creatures. “Where are you?” A harmony all its own declares a message of being and becoming.
Some days, our little one walks out on the porch and hears the songs transition to cacophony. She matches their energy, screaming to them, “Be quiet!” As if she could raise her voice to a louder level than theirs! It is a call and response. It is like a round of “Dona nobis pacem” (“Grant us peace”). Or maybe something more energetic, like the cantata “Carmina Burana”?
The boldness of these little insects reminds me of our smallness. The realities of the year of our Lord 2020 are inestimable in their impact on our lives. Yet our current experience is so very small in comparison to the long view of God.
These days, I find myself often thinking about the 40-year sojourn of the people of God in the wilderness as they moved from the known quantity of slavery in Egypt and the hope of the Promised Land. Freedom is thrilling, hopeful, tough, painful and even fearsome. Yet two choices remain: forward or back?
Can you imagine what it was like for the newly liberated Hebrews to reconsider if they should return to being the lowest-class members of society, burdened greatly? Or should they keep moving forward, perhaps for the rest of their lives, in hopes that their children or their children’s children would know the fullness of freedom? These are mighty questions.
The poet Rainer Maria Rilke wrote, “Be patient toward all that is unsolved in your heart and love the questions themselves.” Envisioning the future is far easier for some. Five years ago, all I could imagine was having an infant child and a household rhythm we had established. I imagined raising her with her siblings. I imagined making meals, cleaning house and going to work. I imagined her going to school. But I could not possibly have named the questions that would arise over the last five years, much less over the last six months. Nor am I able to name the questions we will encounter along the way to 2025.
Rilke continued: “Do not now seek the answers, which cannot be given you because you would not be able to live them. And the point is, to live everything.” Live everything. The bitterness and the sorrow, the fear and the hope, the possibility and the loss — live it all. Live the waiting and the wandering of the desert. Live the courage of stepping into the unknown.
“Live the questions now,” Rilke wrote. “Perhaps you will then gradually, without noticing it, live along some distant day into the answer.” The song of the cicadas will ring out across the mountains and the valleys’ edges. The crickets will blend their fiddlelike tunes with the trickle of streams. Rocks will split, and water will spring forth. Bitterness will become blessing and … in time, the questions will become answers. We will enter a Land of Promise as yet unseen.
Longing to breathe deeply and to walk with others as they seek to meet their longings, C.A. Rollins writes and invites you to reflect with her at carollinswrites@gmail.com.
