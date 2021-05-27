JUST SAYIN': Chalk it up

We’ve all been there. It seemed like a good idea at the time. Ah, famous last words. I’m singing a Dixie Chicks song in my head right now. One line came to mind: “Chalk it up for better luck.” Today I’m thinking about regrets and chalking things up to a lesson learned.

How many of us have ever eagerly acquired something we thought would use the heck out of? The first thing that comes to mind is a treadmill. I have one of those upstairs. Getting it out of the house is going to be a booger. It was a magic trick and a feat of mystical engineering to ever get it up there to begin with. It’s not uncommon at all to know someone who has exercise equipment in their bedroom that really acts as a bulky clothes rack. You know -- somewhere to throw the towel when you get out of the shower. I gotta get rid of that thing. I thought I’d use it!