JUST SAYIN': Chalk it up

We’ve all been there. It seemed like a good idea at the time. Ah, famous last words. I’m singing a Dixie Chicks song in my head right now. One line came to mind: “Chalk it up for better luck.” Today I’m thinking about regrets and chalking things up to a lesson learned.
How many of us have ever eagerly acquired something we thought would use the heck out of? The first thing that comes to mind is a treadmill. I have one of those upstairs. Getting it out of the house is going to be a booger. It was a magic trick and a feat of mystical engineering to ever get it up there to begin with. It’s not uncommon at all to know someone who has exercise equipment in their bedroom that really acts as a bulky clothes rack. You know -- somewhere to throw the towel when you get out of the shower. I gotta get rid of that thing. I thought I’d use it!
In number-two-son and number-three-son’s large bedroom they share, the tired, dusty treadmill sits beside the middle boy’s weight bench, which was a Christmas gift from his grandmother. I’m sure he thought he would use that, too. I’m not sure if ever used it all. If it was a car it would still be on its first tank of gas. The laundry has its own spot there, permanently it seems. Why on earth would we hang clothes in a closet? It’s so much more accessible in those random piles. Insert eye roll right here. That stuff has been there so long, it’s bound in a common-law marriage. It’s got the same last name and visitation rights. Don’t argue; it’s here to stay.
Reminds me of that time I thought I was going to make this elaborate homemade cheesecake. Cora even bought me some kind of special pan it required, which I still don’t know the name of because I’m not that smart. It is still wrapped in the plastic in my cabinet. Maybe one day. That’s not as much a lesson learned as it is a best laid plan….you know those mice and men.
Along these lines, allow me to tell you about my pool table. For years, nay decades, I had wanted a pool table. I pictured in my mind that I would be practicing daily. Relaxing evenings with friends, or alone, perfecting my game, honing my skill to mastery levels. Showing off later with trick shots. Ah, the fun! Ah, the bets won! The sporting pleasure and glory combined into one life-changing thing that brings forth the music of angels at its inception! Such was my anticipation.
Reality was starkly different. What really happened was this: I stunk at pool. My ineptitude quickly quelled my enthusiasm when my performance didn’t match my dreams. While we did use it a lot on the weekends the first winter, after that it served as merely a table. Some of you know what I mean when I talk about “company cleaning.” Someone’s coming over! Quick! Throw the dirty laundry out of the bathroom floor! Pick up the papers and stuff from the living room or kitchen table! And where do these things land? Like Forrest Gump’s whimsical feather, right onto the pool table.
With these realities in mind, I decided it was time for the pool table to be decommissioned. I had only paid $50 for it at a yard sale some years ago, and I was willing to give it away free to a good home. Enter my friend Kris. Kris has a large basement with plenty of room for such a toy. Further, Kris has a truck and a trailer and therefore the means to move such a cumbersome thing as a pool table. Do you know that pool tables often have a top made of slate? Do you know how much such a thing weighs? It’s a lot, Clark. Each slate weighs about 200 pounds, sometimes more, and mine had three slates, screwed together into a wood frame. It’s about 8 feet long and weighs about 800 pounds total. I hope you had your Wheaties.
Kris brought Mark, a mutual friend, with him to disassemble the thing, and while it did take more than a minute to do, after a lot of grunting and breathing breaks, it was finally officially Bon-Voyaged into the sunset, “down that long, dusty driveway.” Thanks, Sawyer Brown. Very cool.
I might, from moment to moment, miss the thing, but like a lot of other grand notions, it was really the idea of the pool table that was so attractive. In reality, it didn’t get used past the first few months. He did his job and was honorably discharged. He will be missed, no doubt, from time to time, but he’s off to a better place, where people don’t have to hit the wall with the end of the stick when they want to make a shot. Goodbye, sweet pool table. Chalk up the cue and chalk it up to lesson learned.
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.