OPINION: Emory & Henry takes cue from VHCC in opening food pantry for students

Cheers for Emory & Henry, which has become the latest college in our area to launch a food pantry to help keep needy students from going hungry.
The college named its pantry The Kitchen Closet, and it provides students with snack foods, fresh fruit, and refrigerated or frozen meals that can be heated and served, according to an announcement from Emory & Henry.
Virginia Highlands Community College began a similar program in January 2020, naming its food pantry The Phil Station in memory of late faculty member Phil Ferguson.
As with the VHCC program, the Emory & Henry pantry is designed to help students with “food insecurity,” which means they don’t always know where their next meals are coming from, mostly because they don’t have enough money to pay for food.
“Overall, we know that food insecurity on college campuses is a serious problem,” said Dr. Shelley Koch, chairwoman of the Emory & Henry Sociology Department. “In a survey conducted on our campus in February of 2020, we found that Emory’s campus was no different: Many Emory students experienced hunger and food insecurity.”
She said the college’s new food pantry meets a “clear need,” and is open to all students. The college’s food-service provider, Sodexo, will keep the shelves stocked.
The college also intends to add toiletries to the pantry, which is just inside the Van Dyke Center. It’s open every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Breakfast and lunch programs to feed needy students in kindergarten through 12th grade have been around in public schools for years. But the spotlight recently has been turned on to college students who go hungry.
Educators say food insecurity doesn’t automatically go away when students move from high school to college or trade schools, and they note that even as an adult, it’s hard to focus on learning if you’re hungry.
VHCC’s food pantry on the Abingdon campus provides canned and some perishable foods, such as yogurt and cheese, to students, and is open six days a week – Monday through Saturday.
There, as at E&H, students are encouraged to take whatever they need, at no charge to them.
“We have become increasing aware — as surprising as it sounds — that one of the problems some of our students face is food insecurity,” Kellie Crowe, coordinator of public relations and marketing at VHCC, said when the pantry launched last year. “The food pantry is our effort to realize this is a need and to make an available place where our students can come and get food.”
The food pantry is among three programs at VHCC that are designed to help students stay in school. Two other programs begun there recently offer transportation to and from the school for some students, and provide suitable clothes for students who are getting ready for job interviews or are starting new jobs.
“At community college conferences we attend across the nation, we learn the top reasons students withdraw from school,” Crowe said. “There are a lot of reasons you’d think would be on the list, but in actuality, things like food and transportation are at the top.”
Food insecurity among college students is not just local. It’s a problem at many two-year and four-year colleges throughout the country. A national report from the Urban Institute in 2019 estimated that 11% of households with a student who was attending a four-year college experienced food insecurity. That rises to 17% for households that include a community college student.
Not all are kids just out of high school. Some are likely to be older people going back to school, including single parents struggling to make ends meet.
To start its food pantry, VHCC was given a $14,400 grant from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. The college welcomes donations from the community to help keep the program going.
We applaud Emory & Henry College and VHCC for bringing these programs to their campuses. They are necessary resources that can help students stay in school, complete their education and become productive members of society.