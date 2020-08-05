You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Plenty of names for those refusing to wear masks; 'patriot' isn't one of them
0 comments

LETTER: Plenty of names for those refusing to wear masks; 'patriot' isn't one of them

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Since March, more than 140,000 Americans have died from the virus. That’s in only five months.

A congressional report in 2010 placed the total number of Americans dead (from all causes) during World War II at 407,600. That is for the entire 43 months that the U.S. was in the war.

One way of estimating the mortal cost of a struggle is to calculate the number of “deaths per day.” For WW2, that value was 305 Americans each day. After only five months of our current struggle at 900 deaths per day, we are more than one-third of the way to the gruesome human cost of WW2. At this death rate, the virus’s toll will exceed the war’s by next May.

We know who started WW2. While we know this virus is a natural disaster, we also can see who is responsible for its continued rampage here while the rest of the world is getting safer. One is in the White House, but you can see plenty of others trying to get into Walmart without a mask.

They had plenty of names in WW2 for Americans who refused to join the struggle. “Patriot” wasn’t one of them.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Extension Answers: Grass seeding or reseeding time

As summer begins to wind down, now is a great time to begin to evaluate the grass in our lawns and the grass and legumes in our fields. Establishment or reestablishment of a healthy stand of grass is the best way to control weeds, save water and increase grazing animal and hay making performance.

+2
String of Pearls: Meet several of the CCC workers who helped build Hungry Mother State Park
Opinion

String of Pearls: Meet several of the CCC workers who helped build Hungry Mother State Park

Each time our family visits Hungry Mother State Park, my eyes are drawn to the historical markers that tell the stories associated with its construction. The park is the product of the work of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). According to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt created the CCC to address the unemployment crisis that faced the United States in 1933. In March of that year, 13.6 million people were unemployed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics