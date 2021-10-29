JUST SAYIN': Sweet surrender

The word surrender has a negative connotation in most people’s minds, myself included. Surrendering has always seemed like something that must be so painful to do. Picture Appomattox Courthouse, April 9, 1865. I don’t care which side your folks were on, hundreds of thousands of men died fighting for what they believed in…for it all to come down to a surrender. For nothing, it seemed. That is heart breaking. Such loss and nothing was even won. It was all for what? A surrender is a defeat. Giving up is the harshest of things in terms of war, the fall of an army, a people… and yet the leaves on the trees are about to show us how beautiful letting go can be.

I didn’t make that notion up, about the leaves. I read it somewhere. But it’s also been written how much our physical state can affect our emotional state. Bear with me. If you look it up (it’s worth a Google), there are studies that show that making yourself smile will actually improve your mood. In the same way, when you are struggling with something (or someone) you cannot change, it helps to simply let your hands lay…palms up, open…just let them lie on your lap, open and releasing. The physical act of doing this helps your mind and heart let go, too. If you don’t believe me, give it a try. It’s worth the exercise, because letting go can be hard.